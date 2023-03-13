U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Kazakhstan begins training first batch of Certified SIRI Assessors

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astana International Financial Centre's Tech Hub will be training Kazakhstan's first batch of assessors in the first half of 2023. This training will be collaboratively managed by INCIT and Tech Hub.

The Certified SIRI Assessor (CSA) Programme teaches individuals how to use the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) methodology and tools, and how to conduct assessments of a country, region or industry's readiness and potential for the adoption and implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies and practices. Upon completion of the programme, individuals become Certified SIRI Assessors, or CSAs, and are authorised to use the SIRI methodology and tools in their assessments.

The CSA Programme is designed for professionals from various backgrounds, including consultants, academics and industry experts, and provides a valuable opportunity for individuals looking to develop their skills and expertise in the area of Industry 4.0 and to make a contribution to the development of this important field.

Tech Hub CEO Bekzhan Mutanov said, "The launch of this program will allow the introduction of training tools for CSAs, which should help large Kazakhstani enterprises in digital transformation, identify their strengths and weaknesses. We are glad that the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) acts as a platform for the introduction and development of SIRI in Kazakhstan."

INCIT Founder and CEO Raimund Klein said, "We are proud to be supporting Kazakhstan's ambition of industrialisation with SIRI and digital maturity assessments. SIRI is a useful tool for assessing the current state of readiness for Industry 4.0 and identifying potential areas for development."

The main advantages of using SIRI are:

  • Objective assessment: SIRI provides an objective and comprehensive assessment of the readiness of a country, region, or industry for Industry 4.0, based on a set of established criteria and indicators.

  • Benchmarking: SIRI allows countries, regions, and industries to benchmark their performance against others and identify areas for improvement.

  • Priority setting: SIRI provides a roadmap for the development of Industry 4.0 in a country, region or industry, highlighting the areas where investment and support are needed to achieve a high level of readiness.

  • Stakeholder engagement: SIRI provides a platform for stakeholders, including government, industry, and academia, to collaborate and engage in discussions about the development of Industry 4.0.

  • Evidence-based decision making: SIRI provides a basis for evidence-based decision-making about the development of Industry 4.0, by providing a comprehensive assessment of the current state of readiness and the potential for future development.

Klein added, "Using SIRI to create data evidence-based decisions for their digital transformation journey can help Kazakhstan make informed decisions about which technologies and strategies to implement, and how to allocate resources for maximum impact. By designing factories of the future and identifying specific technology drivers for Kazakhstan's industry segments, the country can better position itself for success in the global marketplace."

About AIFC, Tech Hub and The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.

About INCIT (INCIT.org)

Founded with the goal to spearhead global manufacturing transformation, the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) champions the Industry 4.0 journeys of manufacturers, and advocates for the global rise of smart manufacturing. INCIT is an independent, non-government institute that develops and deploys globally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts and programmes for all manufacturing stakeholders, in order to help spark digital transformation.

SOURCE INCIT

