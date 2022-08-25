Kazar plein air to develop activity offering in Val-des-Monts thanks to Government of Canada support

Organization receives $500,000 from CED to develop and organize outdoor activities.

VAL-DES-MONTS, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non-repayable contribution of $500,000 for Kazar plein air, a non-profit organization being launched in the Outaouais region.

Located on 300 acres in the municipality of Val-des-Monts, Kazar plein air will provide its visitors with access to hiking trails and the opportunity to practise various water-based activities. Its main attraction will be an observation tower measuring over 12 metres high, built at the summit of a mountain where there will also be a sauna and rest areas accessible year-round.

This CED support will enable Kazar plein air to develop a tourism microdestination in line with green practices. The financial contribution will be used to build the observation tower and the sauna on the mountainside; develop pedestrian trails, welcome infrastructure, and community rest areas near the waterways and trails; as well as cover various marketing costs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Our support announced today for Kazar plein air is an important step in our government's efforts to boost our region's economic development. The Outaouais region's tourism sector and recreational tourism in particular are major economic drivers that attract tourists from Canada and around the world, enabling them to live tourism experiences in nature, something our country does so well. I wish Kazar plein air the best of success in launching this exciting project for Val-des-Monts and the entire Outaouais region."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here to support the recovery efforts of entrepreneurs and players in this sector. Today, we are announcing major investments to enable them to look towards the future. This financial contribution for Kazar plein air represents excellent news for the Outaouais region and its drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We want to thank CED for this generous contribution that will enable us to bring our project to life. The outdoor component is the first phase for Kazar village nature, a recreational tourism project valued at over $25 million where you will discover a village with unusual lodgings in addition to a huge play area spread over two mountains, three lakes, and some 20 kilometres of trails, all less than 40 minutes from Gatineau. Kazar is a place to escape to, where you take your time and where nature awakens the imagination."

Marie-Eve McEwen, Marque & Expérience, Kazar village nature

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

