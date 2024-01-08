Kazera Global Insiders Recover Some Losses, Which Stand At UK£5.0k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased UK£40.0k worth of Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 12% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled UK£5.0k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kazera Global

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Dennis Edmonds for UK£40k worth of shares, at about UK£0.008 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.007. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Dennis Edmonds was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:KZG Insider Trading Volume January 8th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Kazera Global

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kazera Global insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about UK£2.8m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Kazera Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Kazera Global insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Kazera Global insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Kazera Global that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

