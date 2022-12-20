U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.75
    -22.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,821.00
    -152.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,115.50
    -77.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.90
    -9.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +0.52 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6730
    -3.1910 (-2.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,709.08
    +14.97 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.19
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,315.54
    +77.90 (+0.29%)
     

Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA): Collaboration May Expand Utility to Combo Therapies

Edison Investment Research Limited
·3 min read
Edison Investment Research Limited

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWRE / December 19, 2022 / Kazia Therapeutics has announced a research collaboration with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (an Australia-based cancer research center) to investigate the utility of its lead asset, paxalisib (PI3K/mTOR inhibitor) in solid tumors. The collaboration plans to build on previously conducted research, including the potential use of paxalisib as an immune modulator in solid tumors. We note that the company recently announced encouraging data in a preclinical melanoma study, highlighting Kazia's growing focus on exploring indications other than brain cancer and brain metastases, following the recent setback in the GBM AGILE study where paxalisib was unsuccessful in graduation to stage 2 of the Phase III trial.

The preclinical collaboration with QIMR Berghofer is led by Professor Sudha Rao and is focused on assessing the effectiveness of PI3K inhibition as a potential immune modulator of the tumor microenvironment. If confirmed, it could pave the way for usage of paxalisib as a combination treatment with checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck) and Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb) in solid tumors such a breast and lung cancers. Results from the research are expected to be published in H1 CY23 with the possibility of progressing to the clinic in CY23, provided the preclinical data is encouraging. Initial in-vitro findings are encouraging, with paxalisib demonstrating inhibition of both the primary tumor and metastasis by boosting the immune response within the tumor microenvironment. We see this collaboration as a step towards exploring the applicability of paxalisib in other (ie non-central nervous system) cancer indications, a departure from the company's traditional focus on brain cancers (both primary and secondary).

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Soo Romanoff +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Jyoti Prakash, CFA +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Nidhi Singh +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more atwww.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732366/Kazia-Therapeutics-KZIA-Collaboration-May-Expand-Utility-to-Combo-Therapies

