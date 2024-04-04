Kazimir Against Return of Any Special ECB Monetary-Policy Tools

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said he opposes reviving any “special tools of monetary policy.”

“The world after Covid and amid the geopolitical crisis, the war in Ukraine, is different,” he told reporters in Bratislava on Thursday. “From this point of view, there are clear factors that speak against return to any special tools of monetary policy.”

“We lived in that environment more than a decade, we benefited from it and we also had additional costs, look at the economic results of central banks across the globe,” he said. “We also have some drawbacks and bad habits that we have picked up over the past ten years of extremely loose monetary policy. I firmly believe that the new normal will be different from what we experienced in the past decade, especially after the major Global Financial Crisis.”

Kazimir, who heads Slovakia’s central bank, declined to comment on monetary policy as the ECB is in a quiet period ahead of next week’s rate decision.

