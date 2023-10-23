KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.20

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of November to $0.20. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for KB Home

KB Home's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, KB Home's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 11%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

KB Home Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that KB Home has grown earnings per share at 36% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

KB Home Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for KB Home you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.