KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of November to $0.20. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.8%.

KB Home's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, KB Home's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 11%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

KB Home Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 23% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that KB Home has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

KB Home Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that KB Home is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, KB Home has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

