KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jeffrey Mezger: Thank you, Jill. Good afternoon, everyone, and Happy New Year. We finished the year strong with a fourth quarter performance that exceeded our guidance across our key financial metrics. We produced total revenues of $1.7 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.85. Our outperformance on closings at just over 3,400 homes was driven primarily by our continued improvement in build times along with a strong backlog of buyers who are committed to a timely closing when their home is completed. With respect to margins, they remained solid at just under 21% in growth and 11% in operating income margin. In addition, we returned nearly $180 million of capital to shareholders, primarily through share repurchases. These results contributed to a healthy financial performance for 2023.

We delivered more than 13,200 homes driving revenues of $6.4 billion and diluted earnings above $7 per share. Our top line, together with an operating margin exceeding 11% and the repurchase of 11% of our shares outstanding at the start of the year contributed to 15% growth in book value per share to over $50. The strength of our results is notable when considering that our initial 2023 revenue guidance was about $5.5 billion equating to roughly 11,400 deliveries given the uncertainty in market conditions at the start of the year. As our new fiscal year gets underway market conditions are improving with rates having declined and consumer confidence increasing all while resale inventory remains low. We believe our company is well-positioned given shorter build times, a solid backlog, normalized cancellation rates, and planned community count growth.

The same factors that characterize the market today low inventory levels, solid employment, and wage growth are those that we believe will sustain the longer-term health of the housing market. Demographics, have been and will continue to be a significant factor with the largest generational cohorts, millennials and Gen Z, demonstrating a strong desire for homeownership. One of our most important operational achievements of this past year was a significant reduction in our build times, which favorably impacted our business in several respects. Rob will share the details in a moment but for now, I will highlight the shorter construction times that helped to drive the outperformance in our deliveries and revenue relative to our expectations. In addition, the quicker conversion of homes in production to deliveries has unlocked a meaningful amount of cash.

Going forward faster build times will boost our selling efforts as a build-to-order home with quicker delivery dates becomes even more compelling to a homebuyer and the cost to lock the interest rate on the mortgage for a short period of time will be lower. We begin 2024 with a healthy backlog of more than 5,500 homes, valued at approximately $2.7 billion. Typically, our ending backlog represents about 40% of our subsequent year's deliveries, which aligns with our anticipated closings for this year. We expect our remaining deliveries in 2024 to come from net orders in the first half of the year that will drive starts as well as sales of inventory homes. We have nearly 7,000 homes in production of which approximately 30% are unsold. On our last earnings call in September, we shared our projection of a monthly absorption pace per community, a range of net orders for our 2023 and fourth quarter based on normal seasonality assuming then current market conditions.

As the quarter progressed, interest rates increased each week from late September through the end of October, which over this period significantly curbed demand and impacted our net order results. We elected not to take a sales of any price approach and pursue lower-margin orders and a softer demand period as we did not need additional orders to achieve our fourth quarter delivery target and we're also well-positioned for deliveries in our 2024 first quarter. As interest rates have now declined since the end of our fiscal year, demand has improved significantly. For the first five weeks of our first quarter, our net orders are 904 as compared to 403 in the comparable period of the prior year. Our orders in December were higher than in November which is unusual given that December is typically a slower sales month.

To us, this speaks to the pent-up demand for homeownership. That said, on a year-over-year basis, the comparison is somewhat distorted due to the low net orders in the prior year period. While we expect our net order comparison to moderate from the quarter-to-date level for the full quarter, we do expect it will be very favorable. We believe we are well-positioned to respond to the strengthening in buyer demand given our product positioning and price points as well as planned community count growth. With that, I'll pause for a moment and ask Rob to provide an operational update. Rob?

Robert McGibney: Thank you, Jeff. I will begin by providing some additional color on our fourth quarter and net order results and discuss the steps we took to help buyers address higher mortgage interest rates. Our business strategy remains consistent in optimizing each asset on a community-by-community basis, balancing pace price, and margin. As a component of that strategy, we elected not to chase the sales target at significantly lower margins during the fourth quarter amid the rapid rise in interest rates and their impact on affordability. Mortgage rates on the average 30-year fixed loan were approximately 60 basis points from the time of our last earnings call in September to their peak in late October. To put it in perspective, this has the same effect as a nearly 6% increase in the purchase price of a home, an impactful change that would have been costly for us to offset, particularly in a slower demand period.

With our built-to-order model, we work from a large backlog, which allows us to thoughtfully execute our sales strategy without the pressure of having to cover inventory at any price to achieve our quarterly delivery plant. We worked with buyers as they adjusted to the rising rate environment during the fourth quarter, and took steps to promote targeted rate buy-down programs. Roughly 60% of our orders had some form of mortgage concessions associated with them, including rate locks. This is an important tool, especially for our built-to-order buyers as we provide customers the ability to lock the rate upfront. As a result, there is a higher degree of confidence, both for buyers and for us of the likelihood of closing even if rates continue to rise.

Our lock program comes with a one-time float-down option that customers can utilize if rates decline between the time of the initial lock and the close of escrow, which lessens rate-related anxiety and the buying decision. For buyers that use our rate buy-down program, the cost of the lock is built into the rate. With mortgage rates treating the selling environment has become more favorable, and we resumed the faster pace of sales at higher margins than we would have otherwise achieved during the fourth quarter. To position ourselves for 2024 deliveries and increase the number of homes available to close during the spring selling season, we ramped up our starts during the fourth quarter. We started 2,589 homes ending the quarter with nearly 7,000 homes in production, of which about 70% are sold, consistent with our targeted range.

Shifting now to operations once again our divisions did an excellent job in reducing their build times during the quarter contributing to substantial improvement over the course of 2023. In December 2022, our construction times exceeded 8.5 months by year-end 2023, they were 5.5 months. Our progress earlier in the year was primarily on the front end of the build cycle. We maintain those improvements and picked up nearly two weeks in the fourth quarter in the latter stages from drywall to final, which is the bucket that most of our deliveries came from. We expect to continue driving efficiency throughout our construction process to return to our historical build times between four months and five months. By compressing our build times, we also reduced our direct construction cost.

We finished the year with an average savings of about $18,000 per home relative to peak cost in August of 2022. Although the costs of some materials such as stucco, masonry, flooring, and concrete pressure the cost of homes started in the fourth quarter, we experienced a reduction in lumber costs, which offset some of the cost increases. Most importantly, we were able to maintain the vast majority of our savings throughout the year. Our key operational priorities remain consistent for 2024, executing our built-to-order model and providing the combination of best price and value to our customers while continuing to deliver high satisfaction levels to our buyers. We are focused on the reduction in our build times, incremental cost reductions through value engineering and community count growth for long-time grand openings.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Kaminski: Thanks, Rob. Switching gears to our mortgage joint-venture, KBHS Home Loans. 87% of the mortgages funded during the quarter were financed through our JV, which is more than 10 percentage points higher year-over-year. This is a positive development as higher capture rates help us manage our backlog more effectively. The average cash down payment was 16% consistent throughout the year, equating to roughly $78,000. The household income of our KBHS customers averaged 127,000 and had an average FICO score of 741. The highest credit score reported for the past several years. It was one-half of our customers purchasing their first home, we are attracting buyers with strong credit that are able to qualify at elevated mortgage rates while making significant down payments.

We spent approximately $485 million to acquire and develop land during the quarter contributing to a full-year investment of $1.8 billion. The majority of which was spent on developing land we already owned. In 2024, we expect to accelerate our investment activity to support our future growth, while remaining diligent with respect to our underwriting criteria, product strategy, and price points. As to our land position, it stood at roughly 56,000 lots, owned or controlled at quarter-end of which 40,800 are owned. About 65% of these owned lots were tied up in 2020 or prior before the run-up of in-land prices. We remain focused on capital efficiency, developing lots in smaller phases, and balancing development with our starts phase to manage our inventory of finished lots.

We believe we are well-positioned as we currently own or control essentially all the lots we need to achieve our delivery growth targets through 2025. Our objective remains to achieve at least a top-five position in each of our served markets and all our divisions have a roadmap in place to achieve this ranking. Our ending community count was essentially flat relative to the prior year. We opened 24 new communities during the fourth quarter achieving nearly all our planned grand openings, although many opened at the end of November, which limited their contribution to net orders. That said, these new communities, along with our first quarter openings have us well-positioned for the spring selling season. We expect our ending community count to grow sequentially as the year unfolds and we believe we will exit the year with a meaningfully higher number of open communities.

Our balance sheet is in excellent shape and we intend to continue allocating our strong operating cash flow toward reinvestment in growth and return of capital to our shareholders in 2024. Since we began our share repurchase initiative in our 2021 third quarter, we have deployed approximately $750 million to buy back over 20% of the outstanding shares at that time at an average price of $39.79 per share, which has been significantly accretive to both our book value and diluted earnings per share. During the same timeframe, included in our regularly quarterly dividends we've returned roughly $885 million to shareholders. In closing, I want to recognize the entire KB Home team for their dedication to our buyers and their contributions to our achievements in 2023.

It is another year during which we navigated changing market conditions while remaining strategic and flexible with a focus on the longer term. Our business is solid and profitable and we remain the industry leader in third-party customer satisfaction rankings. We have a recognized brand that consumers trust and an award-winning sustainability program. We look forward to sharing our results with you as 2024 unfolds. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jeff for the financial review. Jeff?

Jeffrey Mezger: Thank you, Jeff, and good afternoon, everyone. I will now cover highlights of our financial performance for the 2023 and fourth quarter and full year, as well as comment on our outlook for 2024. In the quarter, we produced solid results with housing revenues exceeding the high end of our guidance range and an operating income margin of nearly 11%. In addition, our robust cash flow supported significant share repurchases along with $483 million in land investments. Entering our 2024 first quarter, improving housing market conditions and our well-positioned portfolio of open-selling communities have generated strong momentum with significantly higher net orders in the first five weeks compared to the corresponding year-earlier period.

In the 2023 fourth quarter, our housing revenues were $1.66 billion compared to $1.93 billion in the prior year period, reflecting a 10% decrease in the number of homes delivered and a 5% decline in overall average selling price. Though fourth quarter deliveries were down relative to our 2020 results, we achieved our third consecutive quarter of sequential cycle time improvement, which contributed to the higher-than-expected number of homes delivered. Looking ahead to the 2024 first quarter and the full year, we anticipate improved housing market conditions and continued favorable supply-chain trends. As a result for the first quarter, we expect to generate housing revenues in a range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. For the 2024 full year, we are forecasting housing revenues in a range of $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion, supported by our backlog of sold homes, projected net orders per community, reduced construction cycle time, and expected growth in community count.

In the fourth quarter, our overall average selling price of homes delivered decreased to approximately $487,000, due to both mix shifts and the impact of pricing adjustments and other homebuyer concessions such as mortgage rate locks and buy downs. We believe our 2024 first quarter average selling price will be approximately $477,000. For the full year, we are projecting an overall average selling price in a range of $480,000 to $490,000. Homebuilding operating income for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $180.9 million compared to $278.2 million for the year-earlier quarter. Our homebuilding operating income margin was 10.9% compared to 14.4% in the 2022 fourth quarter. Excluding inventory-related charges of approximately $1.2 million in the 2023 period versus approximately $27.9 million a year ago, our operating margin was 10.9% compared to 15.8%.

We anticipate our 2024 first-quarter, homebuilding operating income margin will be approximately 10.5% and the full-year metric to be approximately 11%. Our 2023 fourth quarter housing gross profit margin declined 170 basis points from the year-earlier quarter to 20.7%. Excluding inventory-related charges, our margin for the quarter was 20.8%, down from 23.9% in the 2022 fourth quarter, mainly due to price decreases and other homebuyer concessions, along with higher construction costs. We are forecasting a housing gross profit margin for the 2024 first quarter and full year of approximately 21%. This gross margin outlook assumes the current improved market environment remains stable. However, if the recent favorable economic trends continue through the spring selling season and beyond, we believe there is an upside to our full-year estimate as further declines in mortgage interest rates combined with the pent-up demand for housing and continued tight resale inventory conditions would provide an opportunity to reduce homebuyer concessions.

Our selling, general, and administrative expense ratio for the 2023 fourth quarter increased 190 basis points from a year ago to 9.9% mainly reflecting higher costs associated with certain performance-based employee compensation plans and sales commissions, as well as reduced operating leverage from lower housing revenues. We are forecasting our 2024 first quarter SG&A ratio to be approximately 10.5% up from 10.1% in the year-earlier quarter mainly reflecting higher costs, including marketing and advertising expenses associated with the planned increase in our community contract in the year as we position our operations for growth. We expect that our 2024 full-year SG&A expense ratio will be approximately 10%. Our income tax expense of $49.3 million for the fourth quarter represented an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The rate was favorably impacted by $5.8 million of federal energy tax credits reflecting the benefit of our industry-leading sustainability initiatives. However, these credits were lower than expected, largely due to the impact of recently issued IRS guidance that unexpectedly specified a higher energy standard for single-family homes built in California than for other states. We expect our effective tax rate for the 2024 first quarter and full year to be approximately 24%. Overall, we reported net income of $150.3 million or $1.85 per diluted share for the 2023 fourth quarter compared to $216.4 million or $2.47 per diluted share for the prior year period, which were among the highest fourth quarter levels in our history. Reflecting on the full year, we are very pleased with our operational execution in 2023, in which we overcame volatile housing market conditions and stiff headwinds from rising mortgage rates to performed significantly better than our original expectations for the year.

Relative to the full-year guidance we provided during our 2023 first quarter earnings call in March, our full-year housing revenue of $6.37 billion exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range by over $800 million or approximately 15%. In addition, our 11.3% operating income margin exceeded the midpoint of our guidance range by 80 basis points. Turning now to community count, our fourth quarter average was essentially flat year-over-year at 236. We ended the year with 142 active communities, up 5% sequentially. We expect to end the 2024 first quarter with approximately 240 communities, which would result in a year-over-year decrease in the average community count for the quarter in the low-single-digit range. We expect our quarter-end community count to increase sequentially through the remainder of 2024, starting in the second quarter as openings each quarter are expected to outpace sellouts.

We anticipate ending the year with approximately 270 communities, an increase of 12% and higher compared to the expectation last quarter of 265 communities at year-end. We believe our full-year average count will be up about 5%. We invested $483 million in land, land development, and fees during the 2023 fourth quarter up 19% compared to the $443 million for the year-earlier period with $136 million of the total, representing new land acquisitions. We ended the quarter with a pipeline of approximately 56,000 lots, owned or under contract that we expect will drive significant new community openings and community count growth in 2024, as I noted earlier. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares of our common stock at a total cost of $162 million.

For the year, we repurchased 9.2 million shares at an average cost of 11%, below our year-end book value per share. With $164 million remaining under our current common stock repurchase authorization, we intend to continue to repurchase shares with the pace, volume, and timing based on considerations of our operating cash flow, liquidity outlook, land investment opportunities, and needs, the market price of our shares, and the housing market and general economic environments. We generated nearly $1.1 billion of cash flows from operations in 2023, as compared to $183 million in 2022, which drove an increase of nearly $400 million in a year-end cash balance, while also funding $411 million of stock repurchases, $150 million of debt repayments and $57 million in dividends, which included a 33% increase in the dividend rate effective in the third quarter.

At year-end, we had total liquidity of $1.81 billion, including $727 million of cash and $1.08 billion available under our unsecured revolving credit facility with no cash borrowings outstanding. Regarding our financial leverage, we are very pleased with the steady progress and favorable trend over the past five years that resulted in a 19 percentage point improvement in our leverage ratio. Over the past year, our debt-to-capital ratio improved by 270 basis points to 30.7% at year-end 2023 compared to 33.4% at the end of the previous year. We have no debt maturities until our term loans 2026 expiration with our next senior note maturity in June 2027. In conclusion, we are pleased with our strong 2023 operational and financial performance and remain optimistic about the outlook for the housing market given the favorable fundamental demographic trends, constrained inventory of resale homes available for sale, and continued underproduction of new homes.

In addition, we believe our strong financial position, including our liquidity profile and long runway for debt maturities, will allow us to continue to be opportunistic with capital deployment in 2024 and beyond. In 2024, we plan to execute on the core principles of our unique built-to-order business model and returns-focused growth strategy carefully allocating capital with a focus on enhancing long-term stockholder value. We believe we are well-positioned to achieve our objectives, supported by the recent decline in mortgage interest rates, our solid portfolio of communities, anticipated expanded community count, improving cycle times, and healthy net order activity during the first five weeks of the new fiscal year ahead of the spring selling season.

We will now take your questions. John, please open the lines.

