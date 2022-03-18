U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

KBC Group: Board change at KBC Group

KBC Groep
·3 min read
In this article:
Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information* - Public disclosure of inside information

Brussels, 18 March 2022 (08.00 a.m. CET)

Board change at KBC Group.

On the advice of the nomination committee, the Board of Directors has decided to propose Ms. Alicia Reyes Revuelta to the General Meeting of Shareholders as new non-executive, independent director on the Board of Directors of KBC Group and member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of KBC Group. Ms. Reyes Revuelta will replace Ms. Júlia Király who announced on 2 November 2021 that for personal reasons she wished to resign as director.

The appointment of Ms. Alicia Reyes Revuelta is subject to regulatory approval by the European Central Bank.

Ms. Alicia Reyes Revuelta has over 26 years of experience in Investment Banking and Private Equity with a strong track record managing global businesses.

She is currently an independent Board Member of Ferrovial (IBEX-9) and Banco Sabadell (IBEX-25). Alicia was until recently the Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo Securities for EMEA, a position she held since 2016. Alicia managed the markets businesses (Equities, Credit and ABS, FX and Rates Sales and Trading), Investment Banking Division activities (DCM, ECM and M&A) and Structured Lending (including ABS and CDO warehouse lines and Fund Financing) and was responsible for all the Securities regulated legal entities in EMEA for Wells Fargo.

Previously, Alicia was a partner at Olympo Capital, a Private Equity firm, and before that she served for eight years at Barclays Capital in various senior positions including Head of Distribution for Iberia and concluding as Global Head of Structuring FIG IBD, Global Head of Insurance Solutions and Strategic Equity Derivatives. Alicia has also previously worked for Bear Stearns as Country Manager for Spain and Portugal, Chief Investment and Financial Officer at Telvent, a venture capital fund focused on TMT and started her career an associate in Derivatives at Deutsche Bank.

Alicia graduated from ICADE, Madrid with a PhD in Quantitative Methods and Financial Markets (Thesis on Credit Risk Modelling - Summa cum laude) and a double degree in Law, Economics and Business Administration (1996). She is currently a Fellow Professor in the Institute of Finance and Technology MSc program on Digital Banking at the Faculty of Civil Engineering (University College London). In 2016, Alicia was included in The Female FTSE Board Report (Cranfield): 100 Women to Watch. She is a Trustee at Fareshare, the largest charity in the UK fighting hunger and co-founder of 10 Million Women, a social enterprise to help disadvantaged women access the labour market.

Koenraad Debackere, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group commented on today’s announcement as follows: "I am delighted to welcome Ms. Alicia Reyes Revuelta to the Board. I am convinced that her broad experience in the international financial sector and markets, and her thorough knowledge of economic affairs, and her community involvement will enable her to make an important contribution to the further development of KBC.”

For more information, please contact:

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45



Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Tel. +32 2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be



KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group
Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Attachment


