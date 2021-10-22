U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,469.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,412.25
    -66.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.20
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.90
    -0.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0730
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,756.59
    -1,754.65 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.45
    -41.20 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland confirms sale of substantially all of its performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group. No immediate actions for customers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KBC Groep
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press Release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 22 October 2021 (8.20 a.m. CEST, before stock exchange hours)

KBC Bank Ireland confirms sale of substantially all of its performing loan assets and liabilities to Bank of Ireland Group

No immediate actions for customers.

Following the announcement made on the 16th April 2021 that KBC Bank Ireland had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Ireland Group, KBC Bank Ireland confirms that it has now entered into a legally binding agreement with Bank of Ireland relating to the sale of substantially all of KBC Bank Ireland’s performing loan assets and its deposit book to Bank of Ireland Group. In addition, a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages (NPEs) will also be acquired as part of the transaction.

The acquisition for a total consideration of c.€5.0 billion (net of deposits), involves c.€ 8.8 billion of performing mortgages, c.€ 0.1 billion of mainly performing commercial and consumer loans, c.€ 0.3 billion of non-performing mortgages, and c. € 4.4 billion of deposits. The exact size of the portfolio and consideration payable will depend on movements in the portfolio up to completion, but is not expected to materially change.

Bank of Ireland Group will acquire the portfolio and will fund it from its existing resources.

KBC Bank Ireland customers do not need to take any immediate action as a result of this announcement. Customers can continue to access KBC Bank Ireland’s retail banking and insurance products through its digital channels and hubs. Customers will also continue to be afforded all legal and regulatory protections. KBC Bank Ireland is focused on ensuring that the migration of its customers to Bank of Ireland Group is carried out in an orderly manner.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory, including Irish competition, approvals.

The transaction will have an impact on KBC Group’s P&L which is estimated at +0.2 billion euros at completion. Furthermore, as the transaction would ultimately result in KBC Group’s withdrawal from the Irish market, this will also trigger a P&L impact in 3Q21 of an estimated -0.2 billion euros (primarily increased impairment on limited non-performing loans included in the transaction, provisions for restructuring costs and the write-down of deferred tax, tangible and intangible assets). Combined, it further improves KBC’s solid capital position on completion of the transaction (expected in 3Q22), with a positive impact of +0.9% pt. on the CET1 ratio primarily by reducing risk-weighted assets by c.5 billion euros upon completion of the transaction and a further 1 billion thereafter.

As a result of this announcement, the P&L of KBC Bank Ireland will be transferred from Business Unit International Markets (KBC Group) to Group Centre as of 1 January 2022 (not retroactive).

KBC Bank Ireland has been very focused on the welfare of its employees throughout this process. KBC Bank Ireland remains acutely aware of the need to maintain open lines of communication with its employees and to provide as much certainty as possible in the context of this transaction. In this regard, KBC Bank Ireland has recently engaged in a Redundancy Consultation process with its Employee Council resulting in strong terms that compare very favourably in the sector and reflect the bank’s deep appreciation for the service given by its employees. KBC Bank Ireland confirms that it will abide by the rules of the TUPE legislation where applicable.

Following a notification to all customers KBC will pause the acceptance of new applications for PRSAs, Investments, Personal and Business Overdrafts, and Business Credit Cards. For customers wishing to apply for a new Current Account, Mortgage, Deposit, Personal Loan, Business Loans, Life, Home and Car Insurance or Personal Credit Card we remain open for business as usual.’

Further announcements/updates will be made in due course.

Announcing the binding agreement, KBC Group CEO, Johan Thijs, said : “Today’s agreement with Bank of Ireland Group regarding the sale to Bank of Ireland Group of substantially all of the performing loan assets and deposits of KBC Bank Ireland and a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages represents an important step in KBC Group’s withdrawal from the Irish market. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. Yet, I’m confident that together with Bank of Ireland Group our customers will be provided with a good home, whilst continuing to enjoy the same legal and regulatory protections. We remain committed to managing this process responsibly over the coming period.”

Francesca McDonagh, Group CEO of Bank of Ireland continued: We are delighted to have reached agreement with KBC on this important transaction. This acquisition is a positive development for our business and consistent with our growth strategy. We look forward to supporting our new customers on their important financial decisions over the years ahead.”

KBC Bank Ireland CEO, Ales Blazek added : “I would like to reassure our customers that they do not need to take any immediate action at this point as a result of this announcement. KBC Bank Ireland remains committed to servicing customers of its retail banking and insurance products through its digital channels and hubs. We will communicate to our customers well in advance of any actual steps that may be taken with respect to their products or if our customers need to take any action at any point.

The Board and the Executive Committee of KBC Bank Ireland are fully conscious of the responsibilities to our customers and colleagues, and the role of KBC as part of the Irish banking system, and we are committed to those responsibilities until the transaction and subsequent withdrawal from the Irish market have been completed. KBC Bank Ireland remains focused on the welfare of its staff.”


For more information, please contact:

KBC Group :

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: viviane.huybrecht@kbc.be, pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Website : www.kbc.com

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 35 73 - E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Bank of Ireland :

Damien Garvey, Head of Group External Communications and Public Affairs, Group Corporate Affairs, Bank of Ireland

Tel + 353 (0) 86 8314435 – E-mail: Damien.garvey@boi.com

Darach O’Leary, Head of Group Investor Relations, Bank of Ireland

Tel +353 (0) 87 948 0650 – E-mail Darach.oleary@boi.com

KBC Bank Ireland

Edelman - Joe Carmody, CEO – Tel + 353 86 805 87 64 joe.carmody@edelman.com

* This announcement contains inside information.

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45



Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Tel. +32 2 429 85 44 Sofie Spiessens

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be



KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group
Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • AT&T Earnings Were Fine. Why Investors Still Hate Its Stock.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon Vall

  • Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before this weekend’s deadline, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the latest twist in a months-long drama that has captivated global investors.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fort