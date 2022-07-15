U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

 

Brussels, 15 July 2022, 8h00

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 14 July 2022, which states that The Capital Group Companies, Inc.("CGC") has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 4.93%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notification(s) by: CGC

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 12 July 2022.

  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 883 592

  • Notified details: see annex.

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager, Corporate

Communication/

Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45





Press Office

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be





KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be



Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

 

Attachment


