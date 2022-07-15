KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
- KBCSF
- KBCSY
Press release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*
Brussels, 15 July 2022, 8h00
Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 14 July 2022, which states that The Capital Group Companies, Inc.("CGC") has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 4.93%.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification(s) by: CGC
Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 12 July 2022.
Threshold that is crossed: 5%
(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 883 592
Notified details: see annex.
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.
Attachment