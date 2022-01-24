U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,083.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,345.00
    -81.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.10
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.30
    +4.71 (+18.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6710
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,653.13
    -2,224.98 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.04
    +526.36 (+216.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.93
    -84.20 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

KBR Awarded Early Works Contract for Sustainability-Focused Project by Biojet AS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBR

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an engineering contract by Biojet AS for a concept study for its renewable energy facility in Ringerike, Norway.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will perform technology evaluations, early engineering and project development for Biojet's project to convert forestry residues to renewable and sustainable green fuels.

"KBR is pleased to support Biojet in their mission to provide the European market with renewable and sustainable fuels by 2026," said Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This award aligns with KBR's focus on combatting climate change and affirms our position as a leader in the sustainable biofuels arena."

For over 10 years, KBR has developed and/or designed dozens of renewable and sustainable fuels projects across the globe.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-awarded-early-works-contract-for-sustainability-focused-project-by-biojet-as-301466286.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Federal Reserve decision, Microsoft and Apple earnings: What to know this week

    After a volatile week of trading in markets last week, investors will be anxiously awaiting fresh commentary from the Federal Reserve and major corporate earnings results from tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

  • European stocks join Asia sell-off as Russia-Ukraine tensions grow

    European stock markets started the week in the red as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine dents sentiment and investors brace for the Fed's meeting this week.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bruta

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Bitcoin Whales Stay Away Even as Technical Indicator Flashes Oversold

    RSI can stay oversold longer than dip buyers can stay solvent.

  • IBM’s Pension Slashed Stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. It Bought GE.

    The IBM Retirement Fund sold outperforming stocks Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla in the fourth quarter, and initiated a stake in General Electric.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoUAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi Fired From Yeme

  • Unilever Gains After Activist Investor Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc rose after Nelson Peltz built a stake in the maker of Dove soap, putting pressure on Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope to accelerate a revamp.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipStocks Drop, Bonds Gain Amid Fed, Ukraine Concerns: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoUAE Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi Fired From

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.