KBR Bags Front End Engineering Design Contract From Equinor Canada

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

  • KBR, Inc's (NYSE: KBR) Canadian entity has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The LOI is for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the topside facilities of the new Bay Du Nord floating production, storage, and offloading facility (FPSO) to be located offshore Newfoundland, Canada.

  • The Bay du Nord FPSO is a deep-water facility utilizing technology and digital solutions to ensure safe and reliable production.

  • The agreement also includes an option for the continuation of detailed design and procurement management services through to the final completion of the FPSO.

  • The FEED scope comes on the back of the pre-FEED engineering carried out by KBR in 2022. During the FEED engineering, KBR will continue to assist Equinor in developing one of the world's lowest carbon-emitting FPSOs.

  • KBR will carry out the work scope in collaboration with Canadian subcontractor Hatch Ltd.

  • Price Action: EQNR shares are trading higher by 5.56% at $30.01 premarket Monday. KBR shares closed higher by 1.23% at $55.05 on Friday.

This article KBR Bags Front End Engineering Design Contract From Equinor Canada originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

