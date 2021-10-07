U.S. markets closed

KBR, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). The company plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call. Both will be available on KBR's website.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR's website at investors.kbr.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.719.457.0820, passcode: 3062910.

About KBR, Inc.

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-inc-to-hold-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301395737.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

