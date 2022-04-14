U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,550.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.50
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -1.38 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    -13.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.74
    -0.29 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.61
    -2.65 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3890
    -0.2990 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,159.93
    +1,244.12 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.73
    +23.09 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.68
    +3.88 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

KBR to Provide Research and Analysis for U.S. Army with $62M Task Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBR

HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was awarded a $62 million, five-year recompete task order to provide conception-to-completion development, testing, engineering and analysis services for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Missiles and Space, Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office, and Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) Project Office.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/KBR, Inc.)
KBR, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/KBR, Inc.)

KBR was awarded this task order under the DoD Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. The U.S. Air Force 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awarded these DoD IAC MAC task orders to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository as well as the Research and Development and Science and Technology (S&T) communities. KBR has served PEO Missiles and Space for over 20 years.

"KBR is proud to continue to work with the Army to fulfill the strategic and operational requirements for our soldiers and allies," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions. "We have supported PEO Missiles and Space through many mission challenges and look forward to maintaining that relationship."

The company will carry out these duties at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

KBR is proud to be a leader in advancing air, space, cyber and missile defense systems for the U.S. military. For more than 35 years, KBR has supported U.S. Army air and missile defense systems. The company drives innovation by combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise with its full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to overcome the nation's most pressing challenges.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center under Contract No. FA8075-18-D-0015.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-provide-research-and-analysis-for-us-army-with-62m-task-order-301525535.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens National Grid could pay power stations to turn off for Queen's Jubilee FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Skittish Stock Traders Are Bracing for $2 Trillion Option Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Meta’s Earnings Could Fall Short—Again

    Wall Street is bracing for another rough quarter for Facebook -parent Meta Platforms. Signs of broader slowing in the overall digital advertising sector—and continued fallout from Apple (ticker: AAPL) push to limit the tracking of iPhone user activity across apps and websites—don’t bode well for the social media giant. Analysts at both RBC Capital and Oppenheimer on Wednesday trimmed estimates for Meta’s (FB) first-quarter earnings report, due after the close on April 27.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong on Fed’s Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 11 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best renewable energy stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip reading about the renewable energy market, current market trends, and its future outlook, you can go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now. As concerns regarding global warming and climate […]