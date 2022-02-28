U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

KBR to Support Shell's Strategic Ambition for Hydrogen Liquefaction

·4 min read
  KBR

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide professional services to Shell Global Solutions International B.V. for hydrogen liquefaction development.

KBR will provide technical solutions as part of concept studies to advance technology for large scale hydrogen liquefaction – an alternative method for long distance renewable energy transport. Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) also provides a versatile energy solution for a wide variety of end uses including mobility, power generation, industrial and domestic heat, as well as molecular end use markets.

"We are delighted to be part of this project and to support Shell's net zero emissions ambition," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.

"This contract aligns with KBR's strategic decision to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions to our customers. As a leading provider of sustainable technologies, value added design and project integration capability, KBR will leverage its hydrogen and cryogenic domain expertise with its digital tools to support Shell in this critical early phase of the development."

For many years, KBR has been an industry leader in energy transition, offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to clients to support decarbonization. KBR has been actively involved in the hydrogen value chain as both a technology provider, an advisor and by providing differentiated project delivery solutions. KBR has licensed over 260 syngas projects involving hydrogen production and completed a large number of projects involving gas compression and cryogenic handling and storage.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-to-support-shells-strategic-ambition-for-hydrogen-liquefaction-301490917.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

