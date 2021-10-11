U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

KBR Technology Selected for Breakthrough Green Ammonia Project by ACME Group

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its leading ammonia technology has been selected by ACME Group for its breakthrough green ammonia project to be built in Oman.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst, and commissioning services for a plant to produce 300 metric tons per day of ammonia. The plant will be an integrated facility using solar and wind energy to produce green ammonia.

"We are honored to be selected by ACME Group for this ambitious project," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Energy transition driven by green ammonia is a reality and KBR will play a pivotal role in helping innovative companies like ACME establish early-mover advantages through our industry leading technology."

"This facility, aimed towards exporting green ammonia to Europe and Asia, will be the first project of this scale," said Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder & Chairman, ACME Group. "We selected KBR technology because of its high yields and lowest energy consumption and look forward to a successful project implementation."

KBR is the world leader in ammonia technology with around 50% share of licensed capacity and holds the industry records for the largest capacity plants with a single converter, best energy-efficiency and longest runs without shutdowns. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed 244 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market;; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-technology-selected-for-breakthrough-green-ammonia-project-by-acme-group-301396685.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

