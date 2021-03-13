U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,511.62
    -532.52 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First-Quarter 2021

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)
NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the first quarter of 2021.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within four of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); the KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM) and the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 22, 2021.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)

Add (1):

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY)

Delete (1):

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)

KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX)

Add (1):

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM)

Note that BAM replaces EV which was removed from the Index after the close on 2/26/21 due to the closing of its acquisition by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX; ETF Ticker: FTEK LN)

Add (3):

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT)

Delete (3):

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP)

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)

Add (2):

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)

Delete (2):

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY)

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com



