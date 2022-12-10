U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,153.71
    -79.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth Quarter 2022

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)
·4 min read
Keefe, Bruyette &amp; Woods, Inc. (KBW)
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2022.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD) and the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY).

There are a number of changes to the two modified-dividend-yield-weighted indexes—KDX and KYX—to adjust annually for relevant dividend yields and ensure the integrity of these indexes. Both KDX and KYX are specifically constructed to include those eligible companies with competitive dividend yields.

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, December 19, 2022.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:
KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)

Add (18):

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY)
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC)
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF)
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)
CION Investment Corp. (NYSE: CION)
GCM Grosvenor, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCMG)
Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN)
Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG)
Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)
MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC)
PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT)
SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX)
Trinity Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN)
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG)
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)

Delete (17):

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI)
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD)
Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK)
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR)
Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY)
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)
Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS)
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)
Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM)
Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE)
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF)

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)

Add (11):

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE)
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL)
Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR)
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT)
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC)
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)

Delete (8):

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CTRE)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA)
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)
LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC)
National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM)
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE: UBA)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist: This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three downtrodden companies that look like excellent buying opportunities for investors willing to hold them for the next decade and beyond. What makes these companies appealing is their position in industries due for explosive growth in the coming years.

  • Top Wall Street Analyst Predicts Over 70% Rally for These 3 Energy Stocks

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’

  • Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

    Elon Musk has praised his competitors but never hidden his competitive edge. And he just tweeted out that edge in a big way.

  • One of St. Louis' most high-profile tech companies lays off 17% of its workforce

    The firm said Thursday the move is tied to its ambition to reach profitability in 2023. It attributed the reductions to a new sales model it says requires less staff.

  • Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe

    Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.

  • Vuit acquires local news channels in deal with Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Paramount's stock after a local news channel deal with Vuit.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Down Over 5% Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) pleased investors with its forward projections when it reported third-quarter earnings a month ago. When Nio announced its quarterly results on Nov. 10, it told investors vehicle deliveries increased almost 30% year over year. Today, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) said it also expects to deliver up to 48,000 EVs in its fourth quarter.

  • Why the Shine Was off Silvergate Capital Stock This Week

    Unfortunate financial services company Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) suffered both indignities this week. It probably goes nearly without saying that Silvergate's downgrade and the unwanted political attention stem from the potential fallout of the FTX collapse. Monday morning before market open, Morgan Stanley analyst Manank Gosalia dropped his recommendation one peg to underweight (sell, in other words) from his previous equalweight (neutral), citing the "ongoing stress in the crypto ecosystem" due to FTX's swoon.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slipped Today

    In the wake of a corporate update, investors were leaning toward a more bearish analyst adjustment on the shares.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Lucid: EV Maker Isn’t ‘Long for This World’

    CEOs of public companies rarely take public swipes at competitors, but that is what Tesla chief Elon Musk did regarding Lucid Group on Friday. Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid (ticker: LCID) offering new purchase incentives for some of its cars with a seven-word bomb: “They are not long for this world.” Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweet or discounts.

  • Will QuantumScape Stock Recover in 2023?

    The battery innovator is making progress on its lithium-metal batteries, but it still has a couple of years to go before it could start booking meaningful revenue.

  • Why Li Auto Stock Is Plunging Today

    The electric vehicle manufacturer's gross margin tanked, but it could just be a quarter-specific event.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals

    The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely. A few catalysts – positive results from a clinical trial, approval from a governmental regulatory agency, or a new product l

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market is down dramatically in 2022. That's great news for buyers, who can pick up fantastic stocks at bargain-bin prices these days.

  • Stock Market Falls Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Inflation Data; These Groups Flex Muscles

    The stock market bulls were overwhelmed late Friday amid disappointing inflation data. It comes ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting.

  • Why Marathon Digital Holdings Stock Got Crushed This Week

    The company's main product -- Bitcoin -- isn't exactly popular just now, and it didn't mine as much last month as it hoped to.

  • 3 REITs With The Largest Recent Dividend Hikes

    If you’re a serious real estate investment trust (REIT) investor, dividend hikes are like music to your ears. If you already own the stocks that are announcing increases, you’ll receive more money each month or quarter and have the satisfaction of knowing that your annual yield, based on your purchase price, is also rising. But even if you don’t own the REIT that announces a dividend hike, there are two reasons that it may be compelling to invest in it. First, it shows the company feels its fund