U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,278.55
    +1,904.83 (+9.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2022

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)
·2 min read
Keefe, Bruyette &amp; Woods, Inc. (KBW)
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the third quarter of 2022.

This quarter, there are constituent changes within two of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX, ETF Ticker: KBWB) and KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX, ETF Ticker: KBWR).

These  changes  will  be  effective  prior  to  the  opening  of  business  on  Monday, September 19, 2022.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB) 

Adds (2):

 

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)

 

 

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)

 

 

 

Deletes (2):

 

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

 

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)

Adds (2):

 

BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF)

 

 

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

 

 

 

Deletes (2):

 

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)

 

 

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW
KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Losing Streak Ends; Tesla Surges As Elon Musk Eyes This Move; Warren Buffett Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones jumped as the rally gained strength. Tesla stock surged as Elon Musk eyed a new move. A Warren Buffett stock impressed.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

    All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 8.7% higher at 10:13 a.m. ET on Friday following CEO Adam Aron thanking the movie theater operator's shareholders for their support as rival Cineworld (OTC: CNNW.F) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It's been expected for some time that the Regal theater owner would eventually file, as the industry is still racked by low attendance, but Aron assured investors AMC is in a "very, very different situation." Although both theater operators have over $5 billion in debt, Aron maintains it was because of investors who rallied behind the stock over the past year that AMC doesn't find itself in a similar position.

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday

    The Facebook and Instagram owner's share price zoomed more than 4% higher on Friday, as investors bid the company up on news that it had disbanded one of its teams. Thursday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta had dissolved the Responsible Innovation (RI) unit at the company. This was the team that kept an eye on the ethics of its products and services, which also include messaging app WhatsApp in addition to Facebook and Instagram.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is Stronger Than It Looks; Tesla Leads 5 Stocks In Buy Areas

    The stock market rally is reviving, but is even stronger than the major indexes suggest. Tesla is among stocks in buy areas.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    The leading payments processing company and an iconic consumer staple both belong in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.

  • BofA Thinks These 7 Chip Stocks Can Weather Current Market Downturn

    Wall Street firm BofA Securities on Friday identified seven semiconductor stocks that it believes can withstand the current market downturn.