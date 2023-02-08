KCF Technologies Named Machine Health Partner of Keystone Clearwater Solutions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Clearwater Solutions and KCF Technologies, provider of the leading machine health optimization platform, today announced KCF as the Official Machine Health Partner of Keystone Clearwater.

KCF Technologies will connect all of Keystone Clearwater's critical pumps and motors to their machine health platform using wired and wireless vibration sensors. The machine health solution will provide peripheral system monitoring, bearing failure avoidance, cavitation reduction, engine monitoring, valve monitoring, and system optimization.

In Q4 2022, Keystone Clearwater was among the first water management and water transfer companies to deploy KCF's new MachineIQ solution for pumps. MachineIQ monitors assets and makes recommendations to solve identified faults, turning data insights into action through integrated workflows.

Keystone Clearwater's CEO, Tom Stabley, noted, "We strive to be on the leading edge of automation, efficiency, and performance. Our partnership with KCF Technologies allows us to remotely monitor our critical equipment at customer locations 24/7, optimize performance, and extend our equipment's life. The result is providing our operators the highest quality service and reliability."

KCF Technologies' machine health monitoring solutions have collectively saved partners an estimated $3.4B in documented savings. This year alone, KCF expects to save their customers nearly 24,000 hours of unplanned downtime through the use of their enterprise software, highly engineered Industrial "internet of things" (IoT) devices, and high-touch engineering. KCF has decades of experience that provide users a deep understanding of asset performance and machine health.

"We are excited to further our relationship with Keystone Clearwater and have them be an early adopter of our latest analytics, MachineIQ. Together, we expect to drive the overall performance of their machine assets and system optimization," said Dr. Jeremy Frank, CEO of KCF Technologies.

KCF Technologies exists to drive sustainability, safety, and competitiveness for our partners and their communities by solving the world's machine health problems. Our team empowers industry to eradicate downtime, waste, and injuries with KCF's Comprehensive Machine Health Platform. We combine condition monitoring data with shop floor insights and maintenance practices to paint a complete picture of the factory environment. Failure is engineered out of the processes using KCF's proprietary machine health optimization solution — made up of hardware, software, and services. Our impact on industry has prevented over $3.5B in unplanned downtime since 2018.

About Keystone Clearwater Solutions:

Keystone Clearwater Solutions provides customized water and wastewater management solutions, including water transfer services, bypass pumping, temporary pipeline construction, storage, filtration, and trucking services to natural gas, municipal, and industrial customers throughout the Eastern United States.

