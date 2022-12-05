U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

KCH Surface Finishing Announces Landry McDuffie President and General Manager

·2 min read

FOREST CITY, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCH Surface Finishing, part of the ECS Companies and a leading innovator in the air pollution control and metal finishing systems industries, has announced that Landry D. McDuffie, Sr. has joined the company as its President and General Manager.

Landry D. McDuffie, Sr., President and General Manager of KCH Surface Finishing
Landry D. McDuffie, Sr., President and General Manager of KCH Surface Finishing

Bringing more than 20 years of diversified industrial success to KCH Surface Finishing, Mr. McDuffie will oversee all aspects of the business from the company's headquarters in Forest City, North Carolina.  A dynamic leader, Mr. McDuffie is a Lean Manufacturing and Operations expert who has driven transformative change at a diverse group of manufacturers.

"I could not be more excited that Landry has joined the KCH family," stated ECS Companies CEO Jeff Jones.  "He has extensive experience as a manufacturing leader with consistent success in performance execution, strategic planning as well as the design and manufacturing of systems.  Landry has proven skills in engaging teams and soliciting employee involvement to meet and exceed goals in safety, quality, and productivity.  The combination of his experience, culture, and drive makes him an ideal fit for our company."

"KCH's respected industry reputation, strong manufacturing capability, and impressive team provide a strong foundation for growth, and I'm thrilled to join the KCH team," said Mr. McDuffie.  "I look forward to expanding our business by leveraging and improving on established programs and processes as well as finding new products and systems solutions to further drive growth."

Mr. McDuffie holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Engineering and a Master of Science in Manufacturing Systems Operations from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.  He also holds Lean Sigma and Six Sigma Black Belt Certifications.

ABOUT KCH SURFACE FINISHING

Since the company's founding in 1979, KCH Services, Incorporated quickly rose to become an industry leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of corrosion-resistant ventilation systems.  KCH Surface Finishing has since earned its esteemed reputation within the air pollution control and metal finishing systems industries through an unrivaled commitment to quality, service, and innovation.  KCH has engineered, manufactured, and installed custom-engineered systems for companies large and small throughout the North American continent.  Visit www.kchservices.com.

KCH Surface Finishing, and ECS Company
KCH Surface Finishing, and ECS Company
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kch-surface-finishing-announces-landry-mcduffie-president-and-general-manager-301694275.html

SOURCE KCH Services

