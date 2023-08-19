Some KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 28% Pounding

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) shareholders won't be pleased to see that the share price has had a very rough month, dropping 28% and undoing the prior period's positive performance. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 32% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, it's still not a stretch to say that KDA Group's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Healthcare industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has KDA Group Performed Recently?

KDA Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For KDA Group?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like KDA Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. Thanks to this gigantic uplift, it also grew revenue by 18% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth, although potentially wondering why there's so much variation in revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that KDA Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

With its share price dropping off a cliff, the P/S for KDA Group looks to be in line with the rest of the Healthcare industry. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of KDA Group revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

