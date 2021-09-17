U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

KDC of Hanryu Bank, additional listing on the global crypto exchange XT for Korean wave fans around the world

·2 min read

- After LBank on the global crypto exchange, additionally listed on XT.com

- Focus on acquiring users by easy access for Hanryu fans around the world

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanryu Bank announced on the 16th of September that it had listed its mainnet KDC (FandomChain) on XT.com, a big global cryptocurrency exchange.

KDC of Hanryu Bank, additional listing on the global crypto exchange XT for Korean wave fans around the world

XT.com is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a 24-hour trading volume of about $600 million. It supports margin trading and OTC(over-the-counter) trading.

The main reason that Hanryu Bank's self-developed mainnet governance token, KDC, is listed on global exchanges is interpreted that Korean wave fandoms(BTS, Blackpink Etc) around the world are spread across many countries.

KDC is primarily used for community rewards through the social platform FANTOO for about 100 million global Korean wave fandoms around the world and is also used to issue Korean-wave-based NFTs that combine entertainment. By holding non-fungible tokens, Korean wave fans expect that their digital assets will be proven in their own star's collections and the value of their collections will be further increased.

The Korean wave fandom social platform, FANTOO is conducting various activities to spread Korean wave fans, such as holding a birthday voting event in September, which presents birthday advertisements, TV, and offline advertisements to the favorite K-pop idols.

Hanryu Bank said, "This listing of XT.com was made just one month after listing on LBANK at the end of August, to broaden the KDC holders from Asia to Western Europe." We will continue to list on overseas exchanges so that fans can use FANTOO, FandomChain, and KDC more conveniently."

Meanwhile, Hanryu Bank recently joined the Metaverse Alliance, one of the Korean New Deal projects hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, as a member, and is accelerating the development of IT, blockchain, and metaverse technologies to promote Korea wave to the world.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdc-of-hanryu-bank-additional-listing-on-the-global-crypto-exchange-xt-for-korean-wave-fans-around-the-world-301379275.html

SOURCE Hanryu Bank

