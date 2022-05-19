U.S. markets closed

KDM Engineering Wins the 2022 Business Diversity Award from the Edison Electric Institute

·3 min read

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KDM Engineering, an award-winning, minority- and woman-owned engineering firm based in Chicago, was recognized with the 2022 Business Diversity Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI).

KDM Engineering President Kimberly Moore (center) accepts the Edison Electric Institute's 2022 Business Diversity Award May 19 in Los Angeles.

KDM Engineering of Chicago was recognized with the Edison Electric Institute's 2022 Business Diversity Award.

Formerly known as the Diverse Supplier Award, the recognition is given annually to a diverse supplier that does superior work and supports fellow diverse suppliers in its supply chain. EEI presented this year's award on May 19 during EEI's 38th Business Diversity Conference in Los Angeles.

"We are proud to recognize KDM Engineering. The firm's dedication to diversity and inclusion is supported by its contracts and workplace diversity, where 36 percent of its employees are women," said Courtney Peterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, the Edison Electric Institute. "KDM also distinguishes itself by building long-standing strategic partnering relationships that are mutually beneficial for KDM and prime suppliers, helping each other reach goals and achieve success."

"Another differentiator is KDM's strong commitment to changing the face of engineering by increasing awareness in STEM fields for women and minorities through targeted programming. The work of its foundation, Calculated Genius, which is dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, is stellar. By focusing on giving back to the local community, funds are used to support a summer STEM and entrepreneurship program for high school students and to provide scholarships to women pursuing STEM-related degrees," Peterson said.

KDM joins a prestigious list of EEI member companies who are recognized for their outstanding achievements in the advancement of supplier diversity. EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Its members provide electricity for more than 220 million Americans, and they operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

"We're very honored to receive this special award," said Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering. "Our firm was founded 10 years ago on a promise to alter the face of the male-dominated engineering field. Today, our talented, incredibly diverse team is drawing on their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds to solve our industry's most complex engineering problems. I am so proud of my team for contributing to this award."

"Thank you to the team at the Edison Electric Institute for this recognition, and thank you to our colleagues at Burns & McDonnell for nominating KDM for this award," Moore said.

About KDM Engineering
KDM Engineering is one of the largest minority- and woman-owned engineering firms serving clients in the mid- to high-voltage power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Chicago, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting throughout the U.S. Our diversity is what distinguishes us, and the unique perspectives of our talented team are helping solve today's increasingly complex engineering problems. As a prime contractor for several large contractors, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future of engineering, together! Learn more at kdmengineering.com. Follow KDM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Photos available upon request

KDM Engineering Logo (PRNewsfoto/KDM Engineering)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdm-engineering-wins-the-2022-business-diversity-award-from-the-edison-electric-institute-301551758.html

SOURCE KDM Engineering

