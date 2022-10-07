U.S. markets closed

KE Andrews expands Credits and Incentives Practice with New Director - Caitlin Glenn

·2 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KE Andrews, a national provider of state and local tax and valuation services; expands its Credits & Incentives practice with the addition of Caitlin Glenn - as a Director in their Dallas office.

Caitlin Glenn Joins KE Andrews

KE Andrews is one of the largest providers of incentives and abatements in the state of Texas, and this addition seeks to enhance a national service platform for KEA's client base. Over the past 10 years, KEA has helped secure billions of dollars in incentives and abatements on behalf of its clients and welcomes Caitlin's addition, helping bolster an already strong team.

Comment from Mark Andrews, CEO at KE Andrews:

"Caitlin brings with her tremendous knowledge of the credits and incentives space. The ability to add someone like Caitlin with this level of experience and passion for client service aligns so well with the team and culture here at KEA. This expansion presents a great opportunity for both our team and clients alike, and we are excited about the unique skillset she brings to the table."

About Caitlin Glenn: 

Caitlin Glenn has joined KE Andrews as a Director in the Credits & Incentives practice. Caitlin brings with her over 12 years of experience maximizing federal, state and local incentives across the US. She specializes in decreasing the cost of capital for companies establishing new facilities, consolidating or expanding facilities, increasing employment, or incurring costs due to green energy and training. Caitlin is focused on expanding the Credits & Incentives practice at KEA to provide turnkey solutions for companies navigating the complexities of securing savings associated with negotiating economic development incentive packages. She has extensive experience serving a broad range of industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics. Caitlin began her tax incentives career in 2006 with a leading national firm, helping lead their New Market Tax Credit line of business before joining KE Andrews.

Caitlin holds a business administration degree in Finance and Marketing from Texas Christian University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ke-andrews-expands-credits-and-incentives-practice-with-new-director---caitlin-glenn-301644080.html

SOURCE KEAndrews

