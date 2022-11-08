U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.59
    +26.79 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,167.48
    +340.48 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,639.47
    +74.95 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.31
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -2.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.90
    +36.40 (+2.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.53 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    +0.0065 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    -0.0650 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5220
    -1.0530 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,926.96
    -1,801.43 (-8.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.34
    -19.57 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

KE Andrews is pleased to announce the acquisition of EDOiQ, a next level credits and incentives SaaS that serves both the public and private sector.

·2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

KE Andrews Acquires EDOiQ
KE Andrews Acquires EDOiQ

Comment from KE Andrews CEO Mark Andrews on the acquisition:

"As our vision for growth evolves with the rapid emergence of the data transition and SaaS, EDOiQ puts us in a unique position to not only improve upon current services provided to our existing client base, but also opens us up to a vast array of new public and private opportunities within the economic development sector.  As always, our main goal is to provide the best expertise, products and customer service in the marketplace and this new addition perfectly aligns with who we are, and what we are trying to accomplish. "

EDOiQ is a first of its kind software, designed in tandem with some of the most notable economic developers in the country. It was built to manage the lifecycle of economic incentives including project inception, forecasting, tracking, compliance, ROI, and jobs creation, also offering a robust reporting platform. The software currently serves close to 100 private and public customers nationally.

Comment from EDOiQ CEO Colby Nate on the acquisition:

"We believe EDOiQ is a compelling addition to KE Andrews' current product and service offerings.  With increasing fiduciary responsibility on both the private and public sectors to ensure compliance on economic development projects, EDOiQ will enable our customers on both sides to plan, manage, collaborate, and report progress across a portfolio of projects with a robust SaaS toolset created and designed with economic development expertise."

For more information on EDOiQ, please visit www.EDOIQ.com

ABOUT KE ANDREWS

KE Andrews is a national leader in state and local tax consulting and valuation services. With more than 1,500 clients across the country in the real estate and energy sector, KE Andrews is built upon a strong technical team whose hallmark is customer service.

KE Andrews - Nationwide Property Tax Firm (PRNewsfoto/KEAndrews)
KE Andrews - Nationwide Property Tax Firm (PRNewsfoto/KEAndrews)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ke-andrews-is-pleased-to-announce-the-acquisition-of-edoiq-a-next-level-credits-and-incentives-saas-that-serves-both-the-public-and-private-sector-301671994.html

SOURCE KE Andrews

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Riot Blockchain Are Falling Today

    The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -163.64% and 5.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Arrival Plunged More Than 35% Today

    Shares of Luxembourg-based electric vehicle maker Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) plunged more than 35% today as of noon ET, following its third-quarter earnings release this morning. The electric vehicle maker is coming on hard times, as funding has dried up in this market environment, while the company still needs more cash to fund the initial production ramp. In response, Arrival is now cutting certain products and focusing on its highest-profit opportunities in order to extend its runway before running out of cash; however, even that new strategy comes with trade-offs, including delaying revenue into 2024.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    Tech stocks continue to experience a bear market. Numerous growth tech stocks have fallen by more than 75% from their highs, and even some large-caps lost more than half of their value. This makes tech-oriented financial stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) all the more uncommon.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Sabra (SBRA) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.26% and 10.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Still Buying Hand Over Fist

    Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a Trending Stock

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Annaly Capital Management Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...

  • MannKind (MNKD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    MannKind (MNKD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 40% and 35.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

    Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 9.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...

  • BP p.l.c. (BP) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

    BP (BP) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.