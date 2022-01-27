U.S. markets closed

Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

Kearny Bank
·34 min read
In this article:
  • KRNY

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $18.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2022.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance highlighted by growth in our commercial loan and core non-maturity deposit portfolios. Equally as important was the continued advancement of our long-term goals of growing core earnings per share and leveraging tangible capital, which now stands at 11.2% of tangible assets.” Mr. Montanaro continued, “As of quarter-end our commercial loan pipeline stood at a historically high level, which bodes well for our loan growth prospects in the coming quarters.”

Regarding expectations for upcoming fed funds rate increases, Mr. Montanaro noted, “Our balance sheet is as well-positioned as it has ever been for the forecasted rising rate environment. Changes in the composition of our loan and deposit portfolios, which have taken place over the past few years, have increased the resiliency of our net interest income to movements in interest rates. In addition, over the past year we have proactively positioned our wholesale balance sheet with an eye towards the forthcoming increase in short-term rates.”

Balance Sheet

  • Loans receivable increased $37.1 million to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2021, from $4.79 billion at September 30, 2021, despite a record level of loan repayment activity during the quarter, which totaled $375.8 million.

  • Deposits increased $58.9 million to $5.45 billion at December 31, 2021, from $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting growth of $167.1 million in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, partially offset by the controlled run-off of time deposits and seasonal fluctuations in non-interest bearing deposits.

  • Investment securities decreased $44.4 million to $1.64 billion, or 22.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $1.69 billion, or 23.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

  • Borrowings decreased $34.9 million to $686.1 million, or 9.5% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $721.0 million, or 10.0% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Return on average equity was 7.46% and 7.66% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.49% and 9.67%, for those same comparative periods.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin contracted three basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 2.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin was due largely to a five basis point reduction in yield on earning assets, partially offset by a two basis point reduction in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The reduction in yield on earning assets was partly attributable to declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income.

  • Net interest income decreased $903,000 to $48.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $49.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.6 million and $2.9 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $1.5 million and $1.7 million.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges increased $91,000 to $698,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $607,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was largely attributable to growth in various deposit and loan-related fee categories.

  • Gain on sale of loans decreased $36,000 to $970,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease largely reflected a lower average sales price of residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a modest increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.

  • Included in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $356,000 attributable to the sale of one property recognized in conjunction with the Bank's ongoing retail branch consolidation efforts. No such gains were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Salary and benefit expense decreased $521,000 from September 30, 2021 due largely to reductions in payroll tax and stock benefit plan expense. Net occupancy expense decreased $1.4 million primarily due to non-recurring expense of $1.6 million that was recorded in the prior comparative period and previously disclosed.

  • The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 56.17% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense decreased $471,000 to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.6% and 26.9%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased $327,000 to $72.8 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $73.1 million, or 1.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on five residential mortgage and home equity loans totaling $2.6 million, representing 0.05% of total loans.

  • Net charge offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $980,000, or 0.08%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All of the charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss reversal of $2.4 million, compared to a provision for credit loss reversal of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The reversal for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a net reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans and a reduction in the expected life of various segments of the loan portfolio.

  • The ACL decreased $3.6 million to $48.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, from $51.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $13.55 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.09 to $10.64.

  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 2,289,537 shares of common stock at a cost of $30.0 million, or $13.10 per share. Through December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2,502,676 shares, or 32.9% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $32.6 million or $13.05 per share.

  • At December 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 11.2% while the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Category: Earnings


Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Variance or
Change

Variance
or Change Pct.

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,452

$

54,070

$

6,382

11.8

%

Securities available for sale

1,591,066

1,651,156

(60,090

)

-3.6

%

Securities held to maturity

53,142

37,497

15,645

41.7

%

Loans held-for-sale

12,549

12,884

(335

)

-2.6

%

Loans receivable

4,826,404

4,789,339

37,065

0.8

%

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,216

)

(51,785

)

3,569

-6.9

%

Net loans receivable

4,778,188

4,737,554

40,634

0.9

%

Premises and equipment

54,067

55,236

(1,169

)

-2.1

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

36,622

36,615

7

0.0

%

Accrued interest receivable

18,495

19,541

(1,046

)

-5.4

%

Goodwill

210,895

210,895

-

0.0

%

Core deposit intangible

3,344

3,524

(180

)

-5.1

%

Bank owned life insurance

286,433

284,871

1,562

0.5

%

Deferred income taxes, net

25,709

27,771

(2,062

)

-7.4

%

Other real estate owned

658

178

480

269.7

%

Other assets

54,603

51,896

2,707

5.2

%

Total assets

$

7,186,223

$

7,183,688

$

2,535

0.0

%

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

604,805

$

631,344

$

(26,539

)

-4.2

%

Interest-bearing

4,849,220

4,763,795

85,425

1.8

%

Total deposits

5,454,025

5,395,139

58,886

1.1

%

Borrowings

686,105

720,990

(34,885

)

-4.8

%

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes

16,772

16,222

550

3.4

%

Other liabilities

33,851

36,914

(3,063

)

-8.3

%

Total liabilities

6,190,753

6,169,265

21,488

0.3

%

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

735

758

(23

)

-3.0

%

Paid-in capital

587,392

616,894

(29,502

)

-4.8

%

Retained earnings

431,549

420,701

10,848

2.6

%

Unearned ESOP shares

(25,780

)

(26,266

)

486

-1.9

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,574

2,336

(762

)

-32.6

%

Total stockholders' equity

995,470

1,014,423

(18,953

)

-1.9

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,186,223

$

7,183,688

$

2,535

0.0

%

Consolidated capital ratios

Equity to assets

13.85

%

14.12

%

-0.27

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

11.21

%

11.48

%

-0.27

%

Share data

Outstanding shares

73,453

75,800

(2,347

)

-3.1

%

Book value per share

$

13.55

$

13.38

$

0.17

1.3

%

Tangible book value per share (2)

$

10.64

$

10.55

$

0.09

0.8

%

________________________

(1)

Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2)

Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Variance
or Change

Variance
or Change Pct.

Interest income

Loans

$

47,575

$

48,230

$

(655

)

-1.4

%

Taxable investment securities

7,595

8,212

(617

)

-7.5

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

327

333

(6

)

-1.8

%

Other interest-earning assets

415

431

(16

)

-3.7

%

Total Interest Income

55,912

57,206

(1,294

)

-2.3

%

Interest expense

Deposits

3,663

4,065

(402

)

-9.9

%

Borrowings

3,562

3,551

11

0.3

%

Total interest expense

7,225

7,616

(391

)

-5.1

%

Net interest income

48,687

49,590

(903

)

-1.8

%

Reversal of provision for credit losses

(2,420

)

(5,400

)

2,980

-55.2

%

Net interest income after reversal of provision
for credit losses

51,107

54,990

(3,883

)

-7.1

%

Non-interest income

Fees and service charges

698

607

91

15.0

%

Gain on sale and call of securities

-

1

(1

)

-100.0

%

Gain on sale of loans

970

1,006

(36

)

-3.6

%

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,562

1,561

1

0.1

%

Electronic banking fees and charges

421

407

14

3.4

%

Other income

482

218

264

121.1

%

Total non-interest income

4,133

3,800

333

8.8

%

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

18,096

18,617

(521

)

-2.8

%

Net occupancy expense of premises

3,156

4,547

(1,391

)

-30.6

%

Equipment and systems

3,723

3,825

(102

)

-2.7

%

Advertising and marketing

448

392

56

14.3

%

Federal deposit insurance premium

721

492

229

46.5

%

Directors' compensation

649

803

(154

)

-19.2

%

Other expense

2,877

3,127

(250

)

-8.0

%

Total non-interest expense

29,670

31,803

(2,133

)

-6.7

%

Income before income taxes

25,570

26,987

(1,417

)

-5.3

%

Income taxes

6,801

7,272

(471

)

-6.5

%

Net income

$

18,769

$

19,715

$

(946

)

-4.8

%

Net income per common share (EPS)

Basic

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.00

Diluted

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.00

Dividends declared

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.11

$

0.10

$

0.01

Cash dividends declared

$

7,921

$

7,381

$

540

Dividend payout ratio

42.2

%

37.4

%

4.8

%

Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding

Basic

72,011

74,537

(2,526

)

Diluted

72,037

74,556

(2,519

)


Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31,
2021

September 30, 2021

Variance
or Change

Variance
or Change Pct.

Assets

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale

$

4,822,959

$

4,835,676

$

(12,717

)

-0.3

%

Taxable investment securities

1,610,395

1,649,953

(39,558

)

-2.4

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

57,686

59,115

(1,429

)

-2.4

%

Other interest-earning assets

77,811

85,749

(7,938

)

-9.3

%

Total interest-earning assets

6,568,851

6,630,493

(61,642

)

-0.9

%

Non-interest-earning assets

611,390

616,735

(5,345

)

-0.9

%

Total assets

$

7,180,241

$

7,247,228

$

(66,987

)

-0.9

%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

2,027,021

$

1,954,271

$

72,750

3.7

%

Savings

1,086,903

1,102,865

(15,962

)

-1.4

%

Certificates of deposit

1,693,423

1,798,473

(105,050

)

-5.8

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,807,347

4,855,609

(48,262

)

-1.0

%

Borrowings:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

666,029

665,915

114

0.0

%

Other borrowings

26,033

28,532

(2,499

)

-8.8

%

Total borrowings

692,062

694,447

(2,385

)

-0.3

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,499,409

5,550,056

(50,647

)

-0.9

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

624,200

610,271

13,929

2.3

%

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

50,870

56,893

(6,023

)

-10.6

%

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

675,070

667,164

7,906

1.2

%

Total liabilities

6,174,479

6,217,220

(42,741

)

-0.7

%

Stockholders' equity

1,005,762

1,030,008

(24,246

)

-2.4

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,180,241

$

7,247,228

$

(66,987

)

-0.9

%

Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

119.45

%

119.47

%

-0.02

%

0.0

%


Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

Variance

2021

2021

or Change

Average yield on interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale

3.95

%

3.99

%

-0.04

%

Taxable investment securities

1.89

%

1.99

%

-0.10

%

Tax-exempt investment securities (1)

2.26

%

2.25

%

0.01

%

Other interest-earning assets

2.13

%

2.01

%

0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.40

%

3.45

%

-0.05

%

Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

0.22

%

0.23

%

-0.01

%

Savings

0.11

%

0.12

%

-0.01

%

Certificates of deposit

0.53

%

0.57

%

-0.04

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.30

%

0.33

%

-0.03

%

Borrowings:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2.14

%

2.13

%

0.01

%

Other borrowings

0.09

%

0.10

%

-0.01

%

Total borrowings

2.06

%

2.05

%

0.01

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.53

%

0.55

%

-0.02

%

Interest rate spread (2)

2.87

%

2.90

%

-0.03

%

Net interest margin (3)

2.96

%

2.99

%

-0.03

%

Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized)

0.23

%

0.21

%

0.02

%

Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)

1.65

%

1.76

%

-0.11

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

56.17

%

59.57

%

-3.40

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.05

%

1.09

%

-0.04

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

7.46

%

7.66

%

-0.20

%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)

9.49

%

9.67

%

-0.18

%

________________________

(1)

The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2)

Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)

Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5)

Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Consolidated Balance Sheets

At

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,452

$

54,070

$

67,855

$

108,991

$

129,694

Securities available for sale

1,591,066

1,651,156

1,676,864

1,778,970

1,695,893

Securities held to maturity

53,142

37,497

38,138

27,168

29,549

Loans held-for-sale

12,549

12,884

16,492

5,172

12,601

Loans receivable

4,826,404

4,789,339

4,851,394

4,798,239

4,828,634

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,216

)

(51,785

)

(58,165

)

(63,762

)

(63,386

)

Net loans receivable

4,778,188

4,737,554

4,793,229

4,734,477

4,765,248

Premises and equipment

54,067

55,236

56,338

60,360

61,181

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

36,622

36,615

36,615

45,578

45,578

Accrued interest receivable

18,495

19,541

19,362

20,562

19,826

Goodwill

210,895

210,895

210,895

210,895

210,895

Core deposit intangible

3,344

3,524

3,705

3,888

4,151

Bank owned life insurance

286,433

284,871

283,310

281,765

280,235

Deferred income taxes, net

25,709

27,771

29,323

32,230

30,846

Other real estate owned

658

178

178

178

178

Other assets

54,603

51,896

51,431

47,760

49,278

Total assets

$

7,186,223

$

7,183,688

$

7,283,735

$

7,357,994

$

7,335,153

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

$

604,805

$

631,344

$

593,718

$

545,746

$

518,828

Interest-bearing

4,849,220

4,763,795

4,891,588

4,828,706

4,793,785

Total deposits

5,454,025

5,395,139

5,485,306

5,374,452

5,312,613

Borrowings

686,105

720,990

685,876

865,763

865,651

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes

16,772

16,222

15,752

15,300

16,100

Other liabilities

33,851

36,914

53,857

38,667

48,448

Total liabilities

6,190,753

6,169,265

6,240,791

6,294,182

6,242,812

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

735

758

790

820

849

Paid-in capital

587,392

616,894

654,396

691,280

724,389

Retained earnings

431,549

420,701

408,367

397,594

388,376

Unearned ESOP shares

(25,780

)

(26,266

)

(26,753

)

(27,239

)

(27,726

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,574

2,336

6,144

1,357

6,453

Total stockholders' equity

995,470

1,014,423

1,042,944

1,063,812

1,092,341

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,186,223

$

7,183,688

$

7,283,735

$

7,357,994

$

7,335,153

Consolidated capital ratios

Equity to assets

13.85

%

14.12

%

14.32

%

14.46

%

14.89

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

11.21

%

11.48

%

11.72

%

11.89

%

12.32

%

Share data

Outstanding shares

73,453

75,800

78,965

81,943

84,938

Book value per share

$

13.55

$

13.38

$

13.21

$

12.98

$

12.86

Tangible book value per share (2)

$

10.64

$

10.55

$

10.49

$

10.36

$

10.33

________________________

(1)

Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2)

Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


At

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Loan portfolio composition:

Commercial loans:

Multi-family

$

2,007,431

$

1,978,681

$

2,039,260

$

2,055,396

$

2,076,483

Nonresidential

1,026,447

1,023,391

1,079,444

1,110,765

1,123,695

Commercial business

180,429

169,392

168,951

183,181

202,010

Construction

110,703

112,226

93,804

95,533

90,398

Total commercial loans

3,325,010

3,283,690

3,381,459

3,444,875

3,492,586

One- to four-family residential mortgage loans

1,477,267

1,483,106

1,447,721

1,323,485

1,305,351

Consumer loans:

Home equity loans and lines of credit

43,934

44,912

47,871

59,721

65,298

Other consumer loans

3,040

3,020

3,259

3,445

4,123

Total consumer loans

46,974

47,932

51,130

63,166

69,421

Total loans, excluding yield adjustments

4,849,251

4,814,728

4,880,310

4,831,526

4,867,358

Unaccreted yield adjustments

(22,847

)

(25,389

)

(28,916

)

(33,287

)

(38,724

)

Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments

4,826,404

4,789,339

4,851,394

4,798,239

4,828,634

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,216

)

(51,785

)

(58,165

)

(63,762

)

(63,386

)

Net loans receivable

$

4,778,188

$

4,737,554

$

4,793,229

$

4,734,477

$

4,765,248

Loan portfolio allocation:

Commercial loans:

Multi-family

41.4

%

41.1

%

41.8

%

42.5

%

42.7

%

Nonresidential

21.2

%

21.3

%

22.1

%

23.0

%

23.1

%

Commercial business

3.7

%

3.5

%

3.5

%

3.8

%

4.2

%

Construction

2.3

%

2.3

%

1.9

%

2.0

%

1.8

%

Total commercial loans

68.6

%

68.2

%

69.3

%

71.3

%

71.8

%

One- to four-family residential mortgage loans

30.5

%

30.8

%

29.7

%

27.4

%

26.8

%

Consumer loans:

Home equity loans and lines of credit

0.9

%

0.9

%

0.9

%

1.2

%

1.3

%

Other consumer loans

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

Total consumer loans

0.9

%

1.0

%

1.0

%

1.3

%

1.4

%

Total loans, excluding yield adjustments

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Asset quality:

Nonperforming assets:

Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2

$

-

Nonaccrual loans

72,138

72,945

79,767

71,416

71,472

Total nonperforming loans

72,138

72,945

79,767

71,418

71,472

Other real estate owned

658

178

178

178

178

Total nonperforming assets

$

72,796

$

73,123

$

79,945

$

71,596

$

71,650

Nonperforming loans (% total loans)

1.49

%

1.52

%

1.64

%

1.49

%

1.48

%

Nonperforming assets (% total assets)

1.01

%

1.02

%

1.10

%

0.97

%

0.98

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):

ACL to total loans

0.99

%

1.08

%

1.19

%

1.32

%

1.30

%

ACL to nonperforming loans

66.84

%

70.99

%

72.92

%

89.28

%

88.69

%

Net charge offs

$

1,149

$

980

$

656

$

750

$

109

Average net charge off rate (annualized)

0.10

%

0.08

%

0.05

%

0.06

%

0.01

%


At

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Funding by type:

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

604,805

$

631,344

$

593,718

$

545,746

$

518,828

Interest-bearing demand

2,106,693

1,937,661

1,902,478

1,923,184

1,752,699

Savings

1,087,740

1,089,699

1,111,364

1,105,481

1,075,122

Certificates of deposit

1,654,787

1,736,435

1,877,746

1,800,041

1,965,964

Interest-bearing deposits

4,849,220

4,763,795

4,891,588

4,828,706

4,793,785

Total deposits

5,454,025

5,395,139

5,485,306

5,374,452

5,312,613

Borrowings:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

666,105

665,990

665,876

865,763

865,651

Overnight borrowings

20,000

55,000

20,000

-

-

Total borrowings

686,105

720,990

685,876

865,763

865,651

Total funding

$

6,140,130

$

6,116,129

$

6,171,182

$

6,240,215

$

6,178,264

Loans as a % of deposits

87.8

%

88.1

%

87.7

%

88.2

%

89.9

%

Deposits as a % of total funding

88.8

%

88.2

%

88.9

%

86.1

%

86.0

%

Borrowings as a % of total funding

11.2

%

11.8

%

11.1

%

13.9

%

14.0

%

Funding by source:

Retail deposits:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

604,805

$

631,344

$

593,718

$

545,746

$

518,828

Interest-bearing demand

2,106,693

1,937,661

1,902,478

1,923,184

1,752,699

Savings

1,087,740

1,089,699

1,111,364

1,105,481

1,075,122

Certificates of deposit

1,184,530

1,264,016

1,398,808

1,508,494

1,658,277

Total retail deposits

4,983,768

4,922,720

5,006,368

5,082,905

5,004,926

Wholesale funding:

Certificates of deposit (listing service)

$

11,622

$

13,817

$

20,322

$

32,952

$

43,112

Certificates of deposit (brokered)

458,635

458,602

458,616

258,595

264,575

Total wholesale deposits

470,257

472,419

478,938

291,547

307,687

FHLB advances

666,105

665,990

665,876

865,763

865,651

Overnight borrowings

20,000

55,000

20,000

-

-

Total wholesale funding

1,156,362

1,193,409

1,164,814

1,157,310

1,173,338

Total funding

$

6,140,130

$

6,116,129

$

6,171,182

$

6,240,215

$

6,178,264

Retail funding as a % of total funding

81.2

%

80.5

%

81.1

%

81.5

%

81.0

%

Wholesale funding as a % of total funding

18.8

%

19.5

%

18.9

%

18.5

%

19.0

%


Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Interest income

Loans (1)

$

47,575

$

48,230

$

48,464

$

50,159

$

50,806

Taxable investment securities

7,595

8,212

8,304

7,891

7,707

Tax-exempt investment securities

327

333

355

410

433

Other interest-earning assets

415

431

549

705

787

Total interest income

55,912

57,206

57,672

59,165

59,733

Interest expense

Deposits

3,663

4,065

5,156

6,670

8,647

Borrowings

3,562

3,551

3,451

4,012

5,193

Total interest expense

7,225

7,616

8,607

10,682

13,840

Net interest income

48,687

49,590

49,065

48,483

45,893

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(2,420

)

(5,400

)

(4,941

)

1,126

(1,365

)

Net interest income after (reversal of)
provision for credit losses

51,107

54,990

54,006

47,357

47,258

Non-interest income

Fees and service charges (1)

698

607

423

473

556

Gain on sale and call of securities

-

1

313

18

813

Gain on sale of loans

970

1,006

363

943

2,378

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,562

1,561

1,545

1,530

1,596

Electronic banking fees and charges

421

407

452

456

404

Other income

482

218

400

1,194

67

Total non-interest income

4,133

3,800

3,496

4,614

5,814

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

18,096

18,617

17,777

16,965

17,081

Net occupancy expense of premises

3,156

4,547

2,998

3,433

3,120

Equipment and systems

3,723

3,825

3,575

3,823

3,902

Advertising and marketing

448

392

581

567

513

Federal deposit insurance premium

721

492

490

488

490

Directors' compensation

649

803

749

748

748

Debt extinguishment expenses

-

-

-

-

796

Other expense

2,877

3,127

5,816

3,792

3,860

Total non-interest expense

29,670

31,803

31,986

29,816

30,510

Income before income taxes

25,570

26,987

25,516

22,155

22,562

Income taxes

6,801

7,272

7,033

5,732

5,614

Net income

$

18,769

$

19,715

$

18,483

$

16,423

$

16,948

Net income per common share (EPS)

Basic

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.20

Diluted

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.20

Dividends declared

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.11

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.09

$

0.08

Cash dividends declared

$

7,921

$

7,381

$

7,710

$

7,205

$

6,706

Dividend payout ratio

42.2

%

37.4

%

41.7

%

43.9

%

39.6

%

Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding

Basic

72,011

74,537

77,658

80,673

85,120

Diluted

72,037

74,556

77,680

80,690

85,123

________________________

(1)

Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively.

Three Months Ended

Average Balance Sheet Data
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable, including loans held for
sale

$

4,822,959

$

4,835,676

$

4,817,980

$

4,816,592

$

4,871,268

Taxable investment securities

1,610,395

1,649,953

1,720,838

1,674,223

1,544,095

Tax-exempt investment securities

57,686

59,115

63,047

73,573

79,044

Other interest-earning assets

77,811

85,749

117,212

169,291

266,114

Total interest-earning assets

6,568,851

6,630,493

6,719,077

6,733,679

6,760,521

Non-interest-earning assets

611,390

616,735

609,762

617,440

632,084

Total assets

$

7,180,241

$

7,247,228

$

7,328,839

$

7,351,119

$

7,392,605

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

2,027,021

$

1,954,271

$

1,930,193

$

1,831,617

$

1,683,222

Savings

1,086,903

1,102,865

1,118,402

1,084,981

1,058,675

Certificates of deposit

1,693,423

1,798,473

1,934,650

1,904,234

1,899,406

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,807,347

4,855,609

4,983,245

4,820,832

4,641,303

Borrowings:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

666,029

665,915

665,802

865,690

1,057,958

Other borrowings

26,033

28,532

6,670

-

-

Total borrowings

692,062

694,447

672,472

865,690

1,057,958

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,499,409

5,550,056

5,655,717

5,686,522

5,699,261

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

624,200

610,271

566,632

525,018

502,479

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

50,870

56,893

52,292

57,018

73,683

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

675,070

667,164

618,924

582,036

576,162

Total liabilities

6,174,479

6,217,220

6,274,641

6,268,558

6,275,423

Stockholders' equity

1,005,762

1,030,008

1,054,198

1,082,561

1,117,182

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,180,241

$

7,247,228

$

7,328,839

$

7,351,119

$

7,392,605

Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities

119.45

%

119.47

%

118.80

%

118.41

%

118.62

%


Three Months Ended

Performance Ratio Highlights

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Average yield on interest-earning assets:

Loans receivable, including loans held for
sale (1)

3.95

%

3.99

%

4.02

%

4.17

%

4.17

%

Taxable investment securities

1.89

%

1.99

%

1.93

%

1.89

%

2.00

%

Tax-exempt investment securities (2)

2.26

%

2.25

%

2.25

%

2.23

%

2.19

%

Other interest-earning assets

2.13

%

2.01

%

1.87

%

1.67

%

1.18

%

Total interest-earning assets (1)

3.40

%

3.45

%

3.43

%

3.51

%

3.53

%

Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

0.22

%

0.23

%

0.27

%

0.34

%

0.47

%

Savings

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.21

%

0.33

%

Certificates of deposit

0.53

%

0.57

%

0.71

%

0.96

%

1.22

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.30

%

0.33

%

0.41

%

0.55

%

0.75

%

Borrowings:

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2.14

%

2.13

%

2.07

%

1.85

%

1.96

%

Other borrowings

0.09

%

0.10

%

0.07

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total borrowings

2.06

%

2.05

%

2.05

%

1.85

%

1.96

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.53

%

0.55

%

0.61

%

0.75

%

0.97

%

Interest rate spread (1) (3)

2.87

%

2.90

%

2.82

%

2.76

%

2.56

%

Net interest margin (1) (4)

2.96

%

2.99

%

2.92

%

2.88

%

2.72

%

Non-interest income to average assets
(annualized) (1)

0.23

%

0.21

%

0.19

%

0.25

%

0.31

%

Non-interest expense to average assets
(annualized)

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.75

%

1.62

%

1.65

%

Efficiency ratio (5)

56.17

%

59.57

%

60.86

%

56.15

%

59.01

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.05

%

1.09

%

1.01

%

0.89

%

0.92

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

7.46

%

7.66

%

7.01

%

6.07

%

6.07

%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6)

9.49

%

9.67

%

8.81

%

7.57

%

7.52

%

________________________

(1)

Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively.

(2)

The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(3)

Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(6)

Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Adjusted net income:

Net income (GAAP)

$

18,769

$

19,715

$

18,483

$

16,423

$

16,948

Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:

Branch consolidation expenses and
impairment charges

132

1,209

870

264

243

Net effect of sale and call of securities

-

(1

)

(220

)

(13

)

(571

)

Debt extinguishment expenses

-

-

-

-

558

Reversal of income tax valuation
allowance

-

-

(12

)

-

(523

)

Net effect of sales of other assets

(251

)

-

(144

)

(587

)

-

Adjusted net income

$

18,650

$

20,923

$

18,977

$

16,087

$

16,655

Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net
revenue:

Net income (GAAP)

$

18,769

$

19,715

$

18,483

$

16,423

$

16,948

Adjustments to net income (GAAP):

Provision for income taxes

6,801

7,272

7,033

5,732

5,614

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(2,420

)

(5,400

)

(4,941

)

1,126

(1,365

)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
(non-GAAP)

$

23,150

$

21,587

$

20,575

$

23,281

$

21,197

Adjusted earnings per share:

Weighted average common shares - basic

72,011

74,537

77,658

80,673

85,120

Weighted average common shares - diluted

72,037

74,556

77,680

80,690

85,123

Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.20

Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.20

Adjusted earnings per share - basic
(non-GAAP)

$

0.26

$

0.28

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.19

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)

$

0.26

$

0.28

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.20

Adjusted return on average assets:

Total average assets

$

7,180,241

$

7,247,228

$

7,328,839

$

7,351,119

$

7,392,605

Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.05

%

1.09

%

1.01

%

0.89

%

0.92

%

Adjusted return on average assets
(non-GAAP)

1.04

%

1.15

%

1.04

%

0.88

%

0.90

%

Adjusted return on average equity:

Total average equity

$

1,005,762

$

1,030,008

$

1,054,198

$

1,082,561

$

1,117,182

Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.46

%

7.66

%

7.01

%

6.07

%

6.07

%

Adjusted return on average equity
(non-GAAP)

7.42

%

8.13

%

7.20

%

5.94

%

5.96

%


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Adjusted return on average tangible equity:

Total average equity

$

1,005,762

$

1,030,008

$

1,054,198

$

1,082,561

$

1,117,182

Less: average goodwill

(210,895

)

(210,895

)

(210,895

)

(210,895

)

(210,895

)

Less: average other intangible assets

(3,462

)

(3,641

)

(3,825

)

(4,045

)

(4,317

)

$

791,405

$

815,472

$

839,478

$

867,621

$

901,970

-

-

-

-

Return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)

9.49

%

9.67

%

8.81

%

7.57

%

7.52

%

Adjusted return on average tangible equity
(non-GAAP)

9.43

%

10.26

%

9.04

%

7.42

%

7.39

%

Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

29,670

$

31,803

$

31,986

$

29,816

$

30,510

Non-recurring transactions:

Branch consolidation expenses and
impairment charges

(187

)

(1,711

)

(1,239

)

(375

)

(347

)

Debt extinguishment expenses

-

-

-

-

(796

)

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

29,483

$

30,092

$

30,747

$

29,441

$

29,367

Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)

1.65

%

1.76

%

1.75

%

1.62

%

1.65

%

Adjusted non-interest expense ratio
(non-GAAP)

1.64

%

1.66

%

1.68

%

1.60

%

1.59

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio:

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

29,483

$

30,092

$

30,747

$

29,441

$

29,367

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

48,687

$

49,590

$

49,065

$

48,483

$

45,893

Total non-interest income (GAAP)

4,133

3,800

3,496

4,614

5,814

Non-recurring transactions:

Net effect of sale and call of securities

-

(1

)

(313

)

(18

)

(813

)

Net effect of sales of other assets

(356

)

-

(205

)

(837

)

-

Total revenue (non-GAAP)

$

52,464

$

53,389

$

52,043

$

52,242

$

50,894

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

56.17

%

59.57

%

60.86

%

56.15

%

59.01

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.20

%

56.36

%

59.08

%

56.36

%

57.70

%

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


