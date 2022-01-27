Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $18.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2022.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance highlighted by growth in our commercial loan and core non-maturity deposit portfolios. Equally as important was the continued advancement of our long-term goals of growing core earnings per share and leveraging tangible capital, which now stands at 11.2% of tangible assets.” Mr. Montanaro continued, “As of quarter-end our commercial loan pipeline stood at a historically high level, which bodes well for our loan growth prospects in the coming quarters.”
Regarding expectations for upcoming fed funds rate increases, Mr. Montanaro noted, “Our balance sheet is as well-positioned as it has ever been for the forecasted rising rate environment. Changes in the composition of our loan and deposit portfolios, which have taken place over the past few years, have increased the resiliency of our net interest income to movements in interest rates. In addition, over the past year we have proactively positioned our wholesale balance sheet with an eye towards the forthcoming increase in short-term rates.”
Balance Sheet
Loans receivable increased $37.1 million to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2021, from $4.79 billion at September 30, 2021, despite a record level of loan repayment activity during the quarter, which totaled $375.8 million.
Deposits increased $58.9 million to $5.45 billion at December 31, 2021, from $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting growth of $167.1 million in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, partially offset by the controlled run-off of time deposits and seasonal fluctuations in non-interest bearing deposits.
Investment securities decreased $44.4 million to $1.64 billion, or 22.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $1.69 billion, or 23.5% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
Borrowings decreased $34.9 million to $686.1 million, or 9.5% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $721.0 million, or 10.0% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.
Earnings
Performance Highlights
Return on average assets was 1.05% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Return on average equity was 7.46% and 7.66% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Return on average tangible equity was 9.49% and 9.67%, for those same comparative periods.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin contracted three basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 2.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin was due largely to a five basis point reduction in yield on earning assets, partially offset by a two basis point reduction in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The reduction in yield on earning assets was partly attributable to declines in purchase accounting accretion and loan prepayment penalty income.
Net interest income decreased $903,000 to $48.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $49.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.6 million and $2.9 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $1.5 million and $1.7 million.
Non-Interest Income
Fees and service charges increased $91,000 to $698,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $607,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was largely attributable to growth in various deposit and loan-related fee categories.
Gain on sale of loans decreased $36,000 to $970,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease largely reflected a lower average sales price of residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a modest increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.
Included in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $356,000 attributable to the sale of one property recognized in conjunction with the Bank's ongoing retail branch consolidation efforts. No such gains were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Salary and benefit expense decreased $521,000 from September 30, 2021 due largely to reductions in payroll tax and stock benefit plan expense. Net occupancy expense decreased $1.4 million primarily due to non-recurring expense of $1.6 million that was recorded in the prior comparative period and previously disclosed.
The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 56.17% and 1.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense decreased $471,000 to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.6% and 26.9%, respectively.
Asset Quality
The balance of non-performing assets decreased $327,000 to $72.8 million, or 1.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, from $73.1 million, or 1.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on five residential mortgage and home equity loans totaling $2.6 million, representing 0.05% of total loans.
Net charge offs totaled $1.1 million, or 0.10% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $980,000, or 0.08%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. All of the charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss reversal of $2.4 million, compared to a provision for credit loss reversal of $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The reversal for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily related to a net reduction in reserves on individually evaluated loans and a reduction in the expected life of various segments of the loan portfolio.
The ACL decreased $3.6 million to $48.2 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, from $51.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans at September 30, 2021.
Capital
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $13.55 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.09 to $10.64.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 2,289,537 shares of common stock at a cost of $30.0 million, or $13.10 per share. Through December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2,502,676 shares, or 32.9% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $32.6 million or $13.05 per share.
At December 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 11.2% while the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Variance or
Variance
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,452
$
54,070
$
6,382
11.8
%
Securities available for sale
1,591,066
1,651,156
(60,090
)
-3.6
%
Securities held to maturity
53,142
37,497
15,645
41.7
%
Loans held-for-sale
12,549
12,884
(335
)
-2.6
%
Loans receivable
4,826,404
4,789,339
37,065
0.8
%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,216
)
(51,785
)
3,569
-6.9
%
Net loans receivable
4,778,188
4,737,554
40,634
0.9
%
Premises and equipment
54,067
55,236
(1,169
)
-2.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
36,622
36,615
7
0.0
%
Accrued interest receivable
18,495
19,541
(1,046
)
-5.4
%
Goodwill
210,895
210,895
-
0.0
%
Core deposit intangible
3,344
3,524
(180
)
-5.1
%
Bank owned life insurance
286,433
284,871
1,562
0.5
%
Deferred income taxes, net
25,709
27,771
(2,062
)
-7.4
%
Other real estate owned
658
178
480
269.7
%
Other assets
54,603
51,896
2,707
5.2
%
Total assets
$
7,186,223
$
7,183,688
$
2,535
0.0
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
604,805
$
631,344
$
(26,539
)
-4.2
%
Interest-bearing
4,849,220
4,763,795
85,425
1.8
%
Total deposits
5,454,025
5,395,139
58,886
1.1
%
Borrowings
686,105
720,990
(34,885
)
-4.8
%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
16,772
16,222
550
3.4
%
Other liabilities
33,851
36,914
(3,063
)
-8.3
%
Total liabilities
6,190,753
6,169,265
21,488
0.3
%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
735
758
(23
)
-3.0
%
Paid-in capital
587,392
616,894
(29,502
)
-4.8
%
Retained earnings
431,549
420,701
10,848
2.6
%
Unearned ESOP shares
(25,780
)
(26,266
)
486
-1.9
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,574
2,336
(762
)
-32.6
%
Total stockholders' equity
995,470
1,014,423
(18,953
)
-1.9
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,186,223
$
7,183,688
$
2,535
0.0
%
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets
13.85
%
14.12
%
-0.27
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
11.21
%
11.48
%
-0.27
%
Share data
Outstanding shares
73,453
75,800
(2,347
)
-3.1
%
Book value per share
$
13.55
$
13.38
$
0.17
1.3
%
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
10.64
$
10.55
$
0.09
0.8
%
________________________
(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Variance
Variance
Interest income
Loans
$
47,575
$
48,230
$
(655
)
-1.4
%
Taxable investment securities
7,595
8,212
(617
)
-7.5
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
327
333
(6
)
-1.8
%
Other interest-earning assets
415
431
(16
)
-3.7
%
Total Interest Income
55,912
57,206
(1,294
)
-2.3
%
Interest expense
Deposits
3,663
4,065
(402
)
-9.9
%
Borrowings
3,562
3,551
11
0.3
%
Total interest expense
7,225
7,616
(391
)
-5.1
%
Net interest income
48,687
49,590
(903
)
-1.8
%
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(2,420
)
(5,400
)
2,980
-55.2
%
Net interest income after reversal of provision
51,107
54,990
(3,883
)
-7.1
%
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges
698
607
91
15.0
%
Gain on sale and call of securities
-
1
(1
)
-100.0
%
Gain on sale of loans
970
1,006
(36
)
-3.6
%
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,562
1,561
1
0.1
%
Electronic banking fees and charges
421
407
14
3.4
%
Other income
482
218
264
121.1
%
Total non-interest income
4,133
3,800
333
8.8
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
18,096
18,617
(521
)
-2.8
%
Net occupancy expense of premises
3,156
4,547
(1,391
)
-30.6
%
Equipment and systems
3,723
3,825
(102
)
-2.7
%
Advertising and marketing
448
392
56
14.3
%
Federal deposit insurance premium
721
492
229
46.5
%
Directors' compensation
649
803
(154
)
-19.2
%
Other expense
2,877
3,127
(250
)
-8.0
%
Total non-interest expense
29,670
31,803
(2,133
)
-6.7
%
Income before income taxes
25,570
26,987
(1,417
)
-5.3
%
Income taxes
6,801
7,272
(471
)
-6.5
%
Net income
$
18,769
$
19,715
$
(946
)
-4.8
%
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.00
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.00
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.01
Cash dividends declared
$
7,921
$
7,381
$
540
Dividend payout ratio
42.2
%
37.4
%
4.8
%
Weighted average number of common
Basic
72,011
74,537
(2,526
)
Diluted
72,037
74,556
(2,519
)
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
December 31,
September 30, 2021
Variance
Variance
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
$
4,822,959
$
4,835,676
$
(12,717
)
-0.3
%
Taxable investment securities
1,610,395
1,649,953
(39,558
)
-2.4
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
57,686
59,115
(1,429
)
-2.4
%
Other interest-earning assets
77,811
85,749
(7,938
)
-9.3
%
Total interest-earning assets
6,568,851
6,630,493
(61,642
)
-0.9
%
Non-interest-earning assets
611,390
616,735
(5,345
)
-0.9
%
Total assets
$
7,180,241
$
7,247,228
$
(66,987
)
-0.9
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,027,021
$
1,954,271
$
72,750
3.7
%
Savings
1,086,903
1,102,865
(15,962
)
-1.4
%
Certificates of deposit
1,693,423
1,798,473
(105,050
)
-5.8
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,807,347
4,855,609
(48,262
)
-1.0
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
666,029
665,915
114
0.0
%
Other borrowings
26,033
28,532
(2,499
)
-8.8
%
Total borrowings
692,062
694,447
(2,385
)
-0.3
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,499,409
5,550,056
(50,647
)
-0.9
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
624,200
610,271
13,929
2.3
%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
50,870
56,893
(6,023
)
-10.6
%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
675,070
667,164
7,906
1.2
%
Total liabilities
6,174,479
6,217,220
(42,741
)
-0.7
%
Stockholders' equity
1,005,762
1,030,008
(24,246
)
-2.4
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,180,241
$
7,247,228
$
(66,987
)
-0.9
%
Average interest-earning assets to average
119.45
%
119.47
%
-0.02
%
0.0
%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
Variance
2021
2021
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
3.95
%
3.99
%
-0.04
%
Taxable investment securities
1.89
%
1.99
%
-0.10
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)
2.26
%
2.25
%
0.01
%
Other interest-earning assets
2.13
%
2.01
%
0.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.40
%
3.45
%
-0.05
%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
0.22
%
0.23
%
-0.01
%
Savings
0.11
%
0.12
%
-0.01
%
Certificates of deposit
0.53
%
0.57
%
-0.04
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.30
%
0.33
%
-0.03
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2.14
%
2.13
%
0.01
%
Other borrowings
0.09
%
0.10
%
-0.01
%
Total borrowings
2.06
%
2.05
%
0.01
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.53
%
0.55
%
-0.02
%
Interest rate spread (2)
2.87
%
2.90
%
-0.03
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.96
%
2.99
%
-0.03
%
Non-interest income to average assets
0.23
%
0.21
%
0.02
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.65
%
1.76
%
-0.11
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
56.17
%
59.57
%
-3.40
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.05
%
1.09
%
-0.04
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.46
%
7.66
%
-0.20
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)
9.49
%
9.67
%
-0.18
%
________________________
(1)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
Consolidated Balance Sheets
At
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,452
$
54,070
$
67,855
$
108,991
$
129,694
Securities available for sale
1,591,066
1,651,156
1,676,864
1,778,970
1,695,893
Securities held to maturity
53,142
37,497
38,138
27,168
29,549
Loans held-for-sale
12,549
12,884
16,492
5,172
12,601
Loans receivable
4,826,404
4,789,339
4,851,394
4,798,239
4,828,634
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,216
)
(51,785
)
(58,165
)
(63,762
)
(63,386
)
Net loans receivable
4,778,188
4,737,554
4,793,229
4,734,477
4,765,248
Premises and equipment
54,067
55,236
56,338
60,360
61,181
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
36,622
36,615
36,615
45,578
45,578
Accrued interest receivable
18,495
19,541
19,362
20,562
19,826
Goodwill
210,895
210,895
210,895
210,895
210,895
Core deposit intangible
3,344
3,524
3,705
3,888
4,151
Bank owned life insurance
286,433
284,871
283,310
281,765
280,235
Deferred income taxes, net
25,709
27,771
29,323
32,230
30,846
Other real estate owned
658
178
178
178
178
Other assets
54,603
51,896
51,431
47,760
49,278
Total assets
$
7,186,223
$
7,183,688
$
7,283,735
$
7,357,994
$
7,335,153
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
604,805
$
631,344
$
593,718
$
545,746
$
518,828
Interest-bearing
4,849,220
4,763,795
4,891,588
4,828,706
4,793,785
Total deposits
5,454,025
5,395,139
5,485,306
5,374,452
5,312,613
Borrowings
686,105
720,990
685,876
865,763
865,651
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
16,772
16,222
15,752
15,300
16,100
Other liabilities
33,851
36,914
53,857
38,667
48,448
Total liabilities
6,190,753
6,169,265
6,240,791
6,294,182
6,242,812
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
735
758
790
820
849
Paid-in capital
587,392
616,894
654,396
691,280
724,389
Retained earnings
431,549
420,701
408,367
397,594
388,376
Unearned ESOP shares
(25,780
)
(26,266
)
(26,753
)
(27,239
)
(27,726
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,574
2,336
6,144
1,357
6,453
Total stockholders' equity
995,470
1,014,423
1,042,944
1,063,812
1,092,341
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,186,223
$
7,183,688
$
7,283,735
$
7,357,994
$
7,335,153
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets
13.85
%
14.12
%
14.32
%
14.46
%
14.89
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
11.21
%
11.48
%
11.72
%
11.89
%
12.32
%
Share data
Outstanding shares
73,453
75,800
78,965
81,943
84,938
Book value per share
$
13.55
$
13.38
$
13.21
$
12.98
$
12.86
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
10.64
$
10.55
$
10.49
$
10.36
$
10.33
________________________
(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan portfolio composition:
Commercial loans:
Multi-family
$
2,007,431
$
1,978,681
$
2,039,260
$
2,055,396
$
2,076,483
Nonresidential
1,026,447
1,023,391
1,079,444
1,110,765
1,123,695
Commercial business
180,429
169,392
168,951
183,181
202,010
Construction
110,703
112,226
93,804
95,533
90,398
Total commercial loans
3,325,010
3,283,690
3,381,459
3,444,875
3,492,586
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
1,477,267
1,483,106
1,447,721
1,323,485
1,305,351
Consumer loans:
Home equity loans and lines of credit
43,934
44,912
47,871
59,721
65,298
Other consumer loans
3,040
3,020
3,259
3,445
4,123
Total consumer loans
46,974
47,932
51,130
63,166
69,421
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
4,849,251
4,814,728
4,880,310
4,831,526
4,867,358
Unaccreted yield adjustments
(22,847
)
(25,389
)
(28,916
)
(33,287
)
(38,724
)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
4,826,404
4,789,339
4,851,394
4,798,239
4,828,634
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,216
)
(51,785
)
(58,165
)
(63,762
)
(63,386
)
Net loans receivable
$
4,778,188
$
4,737,554
$
4,793,229
$
4,734,477
$
4,765,248
Loan portfolio allocation:
Commercial loans:
Multi-family
41.4
%
41.1
%
41.8
%
42.5
%
42.7
%
Nonresidential
21.2
%
21.3
%
22.1
%
23.0
%
23.1
%
Commercial business
3.7
%
3.5
%
3.5
%
3.8
%
4.2
%
Construction
2.3
%
2.3
%
1.9
%
2.0
%
1.8
%
Total commercial loans
68.6
%
68.2
%
69.3
%
71.3
%
71.8
%
One- to four-family residential mortgage loans
30.5
%
30.8
%
29.7
%
27.4
%
26.8
%
Consumer loans:
Home equity loans and lines of credit
0.9
%
0.9
%
0.9
%
1.2
%
1.3
%
Other consumer loans
0.0
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Total consumer loans
0.9
%
1.0
%
1.0
%
1.3
%
1.4
%
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Asset quality:
Nonperforming assets:
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2
$
-
Nonaccrual loans
72,138
72,945
79,767
71,416
71,472
Total nonperforming loans
72,138
72,945
79,767
71,418
71,472
Other real estate owned
658
178
178
178
178
Total nonperforming assets
$
72,796
$
73,123
$
79,945
$
71,596
$
71,650
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.64
%
1.49
%
1.48
%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
1.01
%
1.02
%
1.10
%
0.97
%
0.98
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
ACL to total loans
0.99
%
1.08
%
1.19
%
1.32
%
1.30
%
ACL to nonperforming loans
66.84
%
70.99
%
72.92
%
89.28
%
88.69
%
Net charge offs
$
1,149
$
980
$
656
$
750
$
109
Average net charge off rate (annualized)
0.10
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.01
%
At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Funding by type:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
604,805
$
631,344
$
593,718
$
545,746
$
518,828
Interest-bearing demand
2,106,693
1,937,661
1,902,478
1,923,184
1,752,699
Savings
1,087,740
1,089,699
1,111,364
1,105,481
1,075,122
Certificates of deposit
1,654,787
1,736,435
1,877,746
1,800,041
1,965,964
Interest-bearing deposits
4,849,220
4,763,795
4,891,588
4,828,706
4,793,785
Total deposits
5,454,025
5,395,139
5,485,306
5,374,452
5,312,613
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
666,105
665,990
665,876
865,763
865,651
Overnight borrowings
20,000
55,000
20,000
-
-
Total borrowings
686,105
720,990
685,876
865,763
865,651
Total funding
$
6,140,130
$
6,116,129
$
6,171,182
$
6,240,215
$
6,178,264
Loans as a % of deposits
87.8
%
88.1
%
87.7
%
88.2
%
89.9
%
Deposits as a % of total funding
88.8
%
88.2
%
88.9
%
86.1
%
86.0
%
Borrowings as a % of total funding
11.2
%
11.8
%
11.1
%
13.9
%
14.0
%
Funding by source:
Retail deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
604,805
$
631,344
$
593,718
$
545,746
$
518,828
Interest-bearing demand
2,106,693
1,937,661
1,902,478
1,923,184
1,752,699
Savings
1,087,740
1,089,699
1,111,364
1,105,481
1,075,122
Certificates of deposit
1,184,530
1,264,016
1,398,808
1,508,494
1,658,277
Total retail deposits
4,983,768
4,922,720
5,006,368
5,082,905
5,004,926
Wholesale funding:
Certificates of deposit (listing service)
$
11,622
$
13,817
$
20,322
$
32,952
$
43,112
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
458,635
458,602
458,616
258,595
264,575
Total wholesale deposits
470,257
472,419
478,938
291,547
307,687
FHLB advances
666,105
665,990
665,876
865,763
865,651
Overnight borrowings
20,000
55,000
20,000
-
-
Total wholesale funding
1,156,362
1,193,409
1,164,814
1,157,310
1,173,338
Total funding
$
6,140,130
$
6,116,129
$
6,171,182
$
6,240,215
$
6,178,264
Retail funding as a % of total funding
81.2
%
80.5
%
81.1
%
81.5
%
81.0
%
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding
18.8
%
19.5
%
18.9
%
18.5
%
19.0
%
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest income
Loans (1)
$
47,575
$
48,230
$
48,464
$
50,159
$
50,806
Taxable investment securities
7,595
8,212
8,304
7,891
7,707
Tax-exempt investment securities
327
333
355
410
433
Other interest-earning assets
415
431
549
705
787
Total interest income
55,912
57,206
57,672
59,165
59,733
Interest expense
Deposits
3,663
4,065
5,156
6,670
8,647
Borrowings
3,562
3,551
3,451
4,012
5,193
Total interest expense
7,225
7,616
8,607
10,682
13,840
Net interest income
48,687
49,590
49,065
48,483
45,893
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(2,420
)
(5,400
)
(4,941
)
1,126
(1,365
)
Net interest income after (reversal of)
51,107
54,990
54,006
47,357
47,258
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges (1)
698
607
423
473
556
Gain on sale and call of securities
-
1
313
18
813
Gain on sale of loans
970
1,006
363
943
2,378
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,562
1,561
1,545
1,530
1,596
Electronic banking fees and charges
421
407
452
456
404
Other income
482
218
400
1,194
67
Total non-interest income
4,133
3,800
3,496
4,614
5,814
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
18,096
18,617
17,777
16,965
17,081
Net occupancy expense of premises
3,156
4,547
2,998
3,433
3,120
Equipment and systems
3,723
3,825
3,575
3,823
3,902
Advertising and marketing
448
392
581
567
513
Federal deposit insurance premium
721
492
490
488
490
Directors' compensation
649
803
749
748
748
Debt extinguishment expenses
-
-
-
-
796
Other expense
2,877
3,127
5,816
3,792
3,860
Total non-interest expense
29,670
31,803
31,986
29,816
30,510
Income before income taxes
25,570
26,987
25,516
22,155
22,562
Income taxes
6,801
7,272
7,033
5,732
5,614
Net income
$
18,769
$
19,715
$
18,483
$
16,423
$
16,948
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.08
Cash dividends declared
$
7,921
$
7,381
$
7,710
$
7,205
$
6,706
Dividend payout ratio
42.2
%
37.4
%
41.7
%
43.9
%
39.6
%
Weighted average number of common
Basic
72,011
74,537
77,658
80,673
85,120
Diluted
72,037
74,556
77,680
80,690
85,123
________________________
(1)
Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively.
Three Months Ended
Average Balance Sheet Data
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for
$
4,822,959
$
4,835,676
$
4,817,980
$
4,816,592
$
4,871,268
Taxable investment securities
1,610,395
1,649,953
1,720,838
1,674,223
1,544,095
Tax-exempt investment securities
57,686
59,115
63,047
73,573
79,044
Other interest-earning assets
77,811
85,749
117,212
169,291
266,114
Total interest-earning assets
6,568,851
6,630,493
6,719,077
6,733,679
6,760,521
Non-interest-earning assets
611,390
616,735
609,762
617,440
632,084
Total assets
$
7,180,241
$
7,247,228
$
7,328,839
$
7,351,119
$
7,392,605
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,027,021
$
1,954,271
$
1,930,193
$
1,831,617
$
1,683,222
Savings
1,086,903
1,102,865
1,118,402
1,084,981
1,058,675
Certificates of deposit
1,693,423
1,798,473
1,934,650
1,904,234
1,899,406
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,807,347
4,855,609
4,983,245
4,820,832
4,641,303
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
666,029
665,915
665,802
865,690
1,057,958
Other borrowings
26,033
28,532
6,670
-
-
Total borrowings
692,062
694,447
672,472
865,690
1,057,958
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,499,409
5,550,056
5,655,717
5,686,522
5,699,261
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
624,200
610,271
566,632
525,018
502,479
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
50,870
56,893
52,292
57,018
73,683
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
675,070
667,164
618,924
582,036
576,162
Total liabilities
6,174,479
6,217,220
6,274,641
6,268,558
6,275,423
Stockholders' equity
1,005,762
1,030,008
1,054,198
1,082,561
1,117,182
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,180,241
$
7,247,228
$
7,328,839
$
7,351,119
$
7,392,605
Average interest-earning assets to average
119.45
%
119.47
%
118.80
%
118.41
%
118.62
%
Three Months Ended
Performance Ratio Highlights
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for
3.95
%
3.99
%
4.02
%
4.17
%
4.17
%
Taxable investment securities
1.89
%
1.99
%
1.93
%
1.89
%
2.00
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
2.26
%
2.25
%
2.25
%
2.23
%
2.19
%
Other interest-earning assets
2.13
%
2.01
%
1.87
%
1.67
%
1.18
%
Total interest-earning assets (1)
3.40
%
3.45
%
3.43
%
3.51
%
3.53
%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.27
%
0.34
%
0.47
%
Savings
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.21
%
0.33
%
Certificates of deposit
0.53
%
0.57
%
0.71
%
0.96
%
1.22
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.30
%
0.33
%
0.41
%
0.55
%
0.75
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2.14
%
2.13
%
2.07
%
1.85
%
1.96
%
Other borrowings
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.07
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total borrowings
2.06
%
2.05
%
2.05
%
1.85
%
1.96
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.53
%
0.55
%
0.61
%
0.75
%
0.97
%
Interest rate spread (1) (3)
2.87
%
2.90
%
2.82
%
2.76
%
2.56
%
Net interest margin (1) (4)
2.96
%
2.99
%
2.92
%
2.88
%
2.72
%
Non-interest income to average assets
0.23
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.65
%
1.76
%
1.75
%
1.62
%
1.65
%
Efficiency ratio (5)
56.17
%
59.57
%
60.86
%
56.15
%
59.01
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.05
%
1.09
%
1.01
%
0.89
%
0.92
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
7.46
%
7.66
%
7.01
%
6.07
%
6.07
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6)
9.49
%
9.67
%
8.81
%
7.57
%
7.52
%
________________________
(1)
Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000 and $1,340,000, respectively.
(2)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(3)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(6)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)
$
18,769
$
19,715
$
18,483
$
16,423
$
16,948
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
Branch consolidation expenses and
132
1,209
870
264
243
Net effect of sale and call of securities
-
(1
)
(220
)
(13
)
(571
)
Debt extinguishment expenses
-
-
-
-
558
Reversal of income tax valuation
-
-
(12
)
-
(523
)
Net effect of sales of other assets
(251
)
-
(144
)
(587
)
-
Adjusted net income
$
18,650
$
20,923
$
18,977
$
16,087
$
16,655
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net
Net income (GAAP)
$
18,769
$
19,715
$
18,483
$
16,423
$
16,948
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
Provision for income taxes
6,801
7,272
7,033
5,732
5,614
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(2,420
)
(5,400
)
(4,941
)
1,126
(1,365
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
23,150
$
21,587
$
20,575
$
23,281
$
21,197
Adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted average common shares - basic
72,011
74,537
77,658
80,673
85,120
Weighted average common shares - diluted
72,037
74,556
77,680
80,690
85,123
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
0.26
$
0.28
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.19
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.26
$
0.28
$
0.24
$
0.20
$
0.20
Adjusted return on average assets:
Total average assets
$
7,180,241
$
7,247,228
$
7,328,839
$
7,351,119
$
7,392,605
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.05
%
1.09
%
1.01
%
0.89
%
0.92
%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.04
%
1.15
%
1.04
%
0.88
%
0.90
%
Adjusted return on average equity:
Total average equity
$
1,005,762
$
1,030,008
$
1,054,198
$
1,082,561
$
1,117,182
Return on average equity (GAAP)
7.46
%
7.66
%
7.01
%
6.07
%
6.07
%
Adjusted return on average equity
7.42
%
8.13
%
7.20
%
5.94
%
5.96
%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
Total average equity
$
1,005,762
$
1,030,008
$
1,054,198
$
1,082,561
$
1,117,182
Less: average goodwill
(210,895
)
(210,895
)
(210,895
)
(210,895
)
(210,895
)
Less: average other intangible assets
(3,462
)
(3,641
)
(3,825
)
(4,045
)
(4,317
)
$
791,405
$
815,472
$
839,478
$
867,621
$
901,970
-
-
-
-
Return on average tangible equity
9.49
%
9.67
%
8.81
%
7.57
%
7.52
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
9.43
%
10.26
%
9.04
%
7.42
%
7.39
%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
29,670
$
31,803
$
31,986
$
29,816
$
30,510
Non-recurring transactions:
Branch consolidation expenses and
(187
)
(1,711
)
(1,239
)
(375
)
(347
)
Debt extinguishment expenses
-
-
-
-
(796
)
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
29,483
$
30,092
$
30,747
$
29,441
$
29,367
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)
1.65
%
1.76
%
1.75
%
1.62
%
1.65
%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio
1.64
%
1.66
%
1.68
%
1.60
%
1.59
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
29,483
$
30,092
$
30,747
$
29,441
$
29,367
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
48,687
$
49,590
$
49,065
$
48,483
$
45,893
Total non-interest income (GAAP)
4,133
3,800
3,496
4,614
5,814
Non-recurring transactions:
Net effect of sale and call of securities
-
(1
)
(313
)
(18
)
(813
)
Net effect of sales of other assets
(356
)
-
(205
)
(837
)
-
Total revenue (non-GAAP)
$
52,464
$
53,389
$
52,043
$
52,242
$
50,894
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.17
%
59.57
%
60.86
%
56.15
%
59.01
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
56.20
%
56.36
%
59.08
%
56.36
%
57.70
%
For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500