Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KSENG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM156m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM324m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,075% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

