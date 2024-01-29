Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KSENG) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KSENG) stock increased significantly by 36% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is:

7.5% = RM201m ÷ RM2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

On the face of it, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.8%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's net income grew significantly at a rate of 35% over the last five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 23% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (77%) of its profits. So it looks like Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

