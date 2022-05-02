U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,941.00
    +59.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,890.50
    +38.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.80
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.74
    -2.95 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    -30.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.43 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.89
    +3.90 (+13.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0610
    +0.2310 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,922.12
    +860.72 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.68
    -21.67 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Kedrion Biopharma redeems €200m of its notes that fall due in 2022

·2 min read
Paolo Marcucci, Executive Chairman of Kedrion, the Italian-based global biopharmaceutical company
Paolo Marcucci, Executive Chairman of Kedrion, the Italian-based global biopharmaceutical company

Executive Chairman Paolo Marcucci: "We are poised for international growth"

LUCCA, Italy, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Castelvecchio Pascoli, Lucca) April 29, 2022 – Kedrion Biopharma, the Italian biopharmaceuticals group, has redeemed €200m euros of its notes that fall due in 2022, slightly less than three months ahead of their maturity date. The notes, which were issued in 2017, were part of a larger borrowing that the company has now fully repaid.

The company said its board decided on the early redemption in April 2022, ahead of the maturity date of July 12, 2022 as part of its wider financial strategy. Kedrion described the move, made in consultation with its new investment partner Permira, as part of a set of steps which will see the company focused on keeping its debt exposure at moderate levels while aiming for international growth.

Paolo Marcucci, Kedrion's Executive Chairman, said he was pleased with recent developments in the group, and with the Marcucci family's new partnership with Permira. "Together we are poised for growth, we are committed to future investment, and we look forward to significant international expansion in the near future, especially in North America." Marcucci added: "I am pleased that Kedrion is moving in the right direction. With a strong balance sheet and an array of new growth opportunities before us, we are ready for our next phase as a global player in the biopharmaceuticals sector."

Last January, Permira, the global private equity firm, said that funds advised by Permira had entered into a partnership agreement with Kedrion's existing shareholders (the Marcucci family) to jointly acquire and combine Kedrion and BPL into one group. The combination will create a global player for medicines derived from human blood plasma, to treat patients with rare and life threatening conditions.

Kedrion, headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, brings an extensive portfolio of 21 products and over 600 marketing authorizations around the world. Kedrion was established in 2001 but has roots in the Italian pharmaceutical industry dating back to the 1960s. Under the leadership of multiple generations of the Marcucci family, Kedrion has evolved from its deep Italian heritage to become a global vertically integrated platform with a commercial footprint reaching over 100 countries, of which 80% is through direct sales.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808003/Kedrion_Biopharma.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662083/Kedrion_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Kedrion Biopharma)
(PRNewsfoto/Kedrion Biopharma)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kedrion-biopharma-redeems-200m-of-its-notes-that-fall-due-in-2022-301536438.html

SOURCE Kedrion Biopharma

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offl

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsJapanese institutional manage

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Federal Reserve meeting, April jobs report: What to know in markets this week

    After a brutal month for equity investors in April, May is kicking off with a host of major market events that could further stoke volatility across risk assets.

  • Dow Futures Rise, Wall Street Looks to the Fed — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week in an effort to cool inflation. Stocks have been pressured by fears that aggressive moves by the central bank to rein in rising prices will lead to a recession.

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Tesla Investors, Beware: April Deliveries for NIO, Li, and XPeng Hit by Covid

    Combined, the three delivered about 18,000 vehicles in April. That's the worse monthly result since May 2021.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.