New offering revs up the Elfin magic in the cookie aisles and gives families the chance to win a mobile video game party with GameTruck®

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fun of snacking and the excitement of gaming are two activities that often bring families together, and now Keebler® and Mario Kart™ have partnered to bring these two activities together in a delicious treat: Mario Kart™ Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies.

Keebler Launches Limited-Edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies

The new limited-edition cookie is an exciting take on Keebler's iconic Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Crafted by the Keebler elves themselves, the cookies also feature designs that mimic the famed Super Star and Lightning power-up shapes from Mario Kart.

"For decades, both Keebler and Nintendo have been at the center of countless family memories. And, through the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies, we're hoping to 'power up' the Elfin magic that happens when families come together," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler.

Win a GameTruck Party + My Nintendo™ Platinum Points

Keebler is offering fans a chance to win an exclusive mobile video game party experience from GameTruck, to come to their neighborhood. This grand prize will feature a GameTruck party for up to 20 guests.

Here's how fans can enter:

Buy participating limited edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies by November 1, 2022

Upload an image of your receipt by November 1, 2022 to KeeblerGamingSweeps.com

Get 100 My Nintendo™ Platinum Points*, redeemable on my.Nintendo.com, plus a chance to win a mobile video game party from GameTruck.

For official sweepstakes rules can restrictions, visit KeeblerGamingSweeps.com.

Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Availability

The Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies are available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com starting mid-August, and available nationwide by mid-September for a suggested retail price of $3.19 - $4.57 per 9.7 oz pack.

For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and YouTube).

*Abbreviated Rules

No purchase necessary to enter sweepstakes. Must be legal U.S. resident, 18 or older. Sweepstakes begins 8/1/22 & ends 11/1/22. Mobile video game party awarded as a visit from GameTruck®; prize is subject to availability & other restrictions. Void in PR & where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at keeblergamingsweeps.com. Sweepstakes Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

*My Nintendo™ Platinum Points only available via qualifying product purchase. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply: https://accounts.Nintendo.com/term_point Points expire 6 months after issuance.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

About Keebler

The Keebler elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest and YouTube).

