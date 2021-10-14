U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +40.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +294.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,924.25
    +160.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.30
    +25.80 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.32 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.47
    -2.38 (-11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3714
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5030
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.26
    +59.44 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Keen360 Released Keen Life Sciences for Pharma, Biotech & Medical Device Industries to Extend Creatio's No-code Platform Capabilities

·2 min read

The pre-configured solution offers a full range of functionality for teams engaged in commercial operations within the Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Medical Device industries

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its long-term US-based partner Keen360 has launched a vertical solution Keen Life Sciences on the Creatio Marketplace. The pre-configured application offers enterprise-caliber functionality and security, extending the no-code Creatio platform capabilities to allow professionals engaged in commercial operations in the life sciences industry to power-up their day-to-day operations.

Keen Life Sciences is well suited for both well-established companies that are relying on mature commercial teams and rapidly-growing ventures that are emerging from clinical trials and launching their commercial teams. The solution offers the full range of functionality usually found in the complex and expensive applications that are built on the SFDC platform. Keen Life Sciences can either substitute or complement those well-known SFDC-based applications.

"We have been working in Life Sciences for over a decade, helping our clients achieve commercial excellence. And what we have seen almost without exception in Pharma, Biotech, and Medical Devices—whether for emerging ventures or global enterprises—is low adoption, high costs, and high dissatisfaction from the field force to the home office with the well-known CRM products for this industry. And when we found Creatio with its no-code/low-code BPM engine in 2019, we suddenly saw that we could deliver a product to satisfy the demand for better CRM in Life Sciences," said David Lashar, Partner at Keen 360. "Through continuous iteration that Creatio makes easy, we're now excited to share that our Keen Life Sciences product for the Creatio platform is ready to support not just a classic team of medical sales representatives but also the teams for managing key accounts, launching new products, responding to medical inquiries, running sales operations, and monitoring for compliance," he added.

Key Keen Life Sciences features:

  • HCO & HCP profiles: capture and maintain the range of domain-specific information about your HCOs and HCPs.

  • Affiliations & relationships: capture and maintain the complex web of organizational affiliations (GPOs, IDNs, etc).

  • Territories & alignment: create and maintain multi-tier models for the sales organization, encompassing both geography-based and manually-based (i.e., ad hoc or override) assignments.

  • Targeting plans & attainment: assign targets, then track attainment thereof for each level of the sales organization.

  • Detailing, surveys, & samples: enable field reps to plan, perform, and document their HCP interactions related to detailing, surveys, and samples… including e-signature.

  • Approvals & compliance: enable closed-loop approvals for any documents, assets, or policies requiring reviews and approvals from a distributed functional team (i.e., legal, marketing, medical, etc).

  • Mobility & portals: download the free Creatio app to have access to information and assets on mobile devices.

More information about the solution can be found on the Creatio Marketplace.

Media contact:
Vera Mayuk
321347@email4pr.com
+1 617 765 7997

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keen360-released-keen-life-sciences-for-pharma-biotech--medical-device-industries-to-extend-creatios-no-code-platform-capabilities-301399772.html

SOURCE Creatio

Recommended Stories

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.07 a barrel by 1204 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.31, more than recouping the previous day's 0.3% decline.

  • The UK has more job vacancies than ever before and businesses blame Brexit

    The UK now has more unfilled jobs than at any time since record-keeping began back in 2002, as a number of factors including the loss of European Union workers after Brexit is felt ever more keenly. According to the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were more than 1.1 million job vacancies in July through September of this year, with 12 of the 18 sectors monitored reaching record highs. Hospitality is the industry with the biggest need for workers, the ONS said, with three in ten businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

  • Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People

    Being self-employed has a multitude of benefits. While you can be your own boss and enjoy the flexibility and agency that comes along with this style of employment, there are certain things that aren’t as readily available. This includes employer … Continue reading → The post Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • 2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in October

    Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local and foreign firms for five quotas of 80,000 metric tons apiece.

  • Domino's U.S. same-store sales fall for first time in a decade as demand slows

    As COVID-19 curbs ease, Americans, who spent the last year ordering in, have started to eat out at restaurants, slowing sales at Domino's that gets most of its business from deliveries and take-away orders. Same-store sales at the company's U.S. restaurants fell 1.9% during the reported quarter, compared with estimates of a 1.89% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Its U.S. same-store sales had jumped 17.5% a year ago.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • UK firms struggling to recruit nears all-time high

    92% of firms in the hotels and catering sector reported difficulties, while 75% of service sector firms said likewise, both the highest response rates on record for the dataset going back to 1997.

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW,  Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Over 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike after representatives from the company and the United Auto Workers union failed to reach an agreement over a new labor contract. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe strike, which began around midnight Chicago time, comes after a tentative agreement was rejected

  • US now world’s biggest Bitcoin miner after China ban

    The US just overtook China as the world’s biggest source of Bitcoin mining only weeks after Beijing banned it.

  • Oil Refiners Have Gotten a Boost from the Power Crunch. It Won’t Last.

    "There's some fears around what happens later in the winter,” says Citi analyst Prashant Rao.