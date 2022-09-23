U.S. markets closed

KEENON Robotics Brings Service and Sanitation Robots to FHTB 2022

·3 min read

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics ("KEENON"), a global leading AI company focusing on indoor intelligent service robots, participated in the 12th Food, Hotel & Tourism Bali (FHTB) 2022 exhibition at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) in Bali, Indonesia. Together with PT. Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia, its first distribution partner in Indonesia, KEENON exhibited service and sanitation robotic solutions at the trade show.

As a leading platform, FHTB attracts trade buyers from the region's top resorts, hotel chains, restaurants, and importers, offering unique opportunities to reach potential customers and reconnect with existing customers. More than 800 exhibitors participate in this year's FHTB to highlight their latest products, innovation, technologies, and services.

With its population of almost 280 million, Indonesia is a key market in Southeast Asia. The country's hospitality, food service and tourism sector has been attracting massive investment, especially as the Indonesian hospitality and tourism industry is reviving and getting stronger after the pandemic.

"We are delighted to announce the official cooperation with PT. Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia, our first partnership in Indonesia. We look forward to bringing our safe, reliable, efficient, and intelligent service robots to the Indonesian community, especially as the hospitality industry moves into the post-COVID period, of which the robots can assist in offering a seamless everyday lifestyle for everyone, address staffing issues, enhance productivity and service levels," said Mr. Enzo Wang, Regional Sales Director, Indonesia, KEENON Robotics.

KEENON's robots excel with a fully autonomous positioning and navigation system, and together with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies to provide safe, reliable, and efficient services in complex real-world application scenarios:

  • DINERBOT T1, T5, T8: food runner robots to assist waiters in serving and returning used plates, so people can focus on customer service while reducing the risk of injuries.

  • BUTLERBOT W3: a robot to redefine hotel guest's experience. A delivery robot can take the elevator and deliver room service to any floor at any time of the day or night to ensure privacy, safety, and efficiency.

  • Disinfection Robot M2: this robot is equipped with professional disinfection lights and sprayers that kill surface and airborne bacteria and viruses, achieving timely cleaning and disinfection in public spaces.

KEENON also offers KEENON ON-care, the premium after-sales service program providing one-stop repair and maintenance services to global customers.

Director of PT. Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia shared, "We are thrilled to be an official KEENON robot distributor in Indonesia. We believe working with the award-winning technology pioneer of indoor intelligent autonomous distribution robots is most definitely a win-win. The service robots will lead to improvements in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness, and overall guest experience. We hope that through FHTB we can forge partnerships with local businesses to bring professional, high-efficiency robotics solutions to the Indonesian market."

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

About PT. Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia:

Established in 2002, PT Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia is provider for healthcare, medical equipment, diagnostic, and laboratories needs in Indonesia. With existence so far, PT. Fokus Diagnostic Indonesia has been trusted by reputable manufacturers of medical devices overseas as an authorized distributor in Indonesia.

 

SOURCE KEENON Robotics

