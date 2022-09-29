KEENON Robotics Showcases Its Advanced Service Robots at FOOD STYLE Japan 2022

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, the world's leading indoor intelligent autonomous distribution robotics company, showcased a wide range of service robots (T5, T6, T8 and W3), covering all kinds of services in creating a good food experience, at the FOOD STYLE Japan 2022 and the Ramen Industry Exhibition that is ending on September 29 at Tokyo Big Sight. FOOD STYLE Japan, which is previously known as Eating Out Business Week and National Food Expo, is a business exhibition where food, beverages, equipment, and services from all over Japan are gathered to expand sales channels and overcome barriers for restaurants, ready-made meals, and retail industries.

"We were very excited to present our advanced and smart automation solutions at the FOOD STYLE Japan for the first time. The pandemic has propelled the demand for contactless services, especially in the food industry. With service robots, we can help revitalize the food service industry and ensure increased productivity and service delivery for both consumers and staff as they can help to increase work efficiency during busy periods, ease the weight load and burden of the staff, and improve the overall dining experience." said Mr. Lin Cheng, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific at KEENON Robotics.

With fully autonomous positioning and navigation systems that work in tandem, KEENON robots can assist customers to adapt to various complex real-world scenarios with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies and enable safe, reliable, and efficient robotic solutions.

DINERBOT (T5, T6, T8)

DINERBOT T5, T6, T8 can assist the staff in swiftly serving and retrieving used plates. With DINERBOT, the staff can be more focused on providing better service, which will greatly boost the restaurant's overall efficiency and service level.

BUTLERBOT (W3)

BUTLERBOT W3 can ride the elevator to any floor and provide delivery service to guests at any time of day or night, creating the most reliable, contactless and privacy-conscious service experiences.

KEENON prides itself on its R&D capabilities with a team that is constantly working on a wide range of new patented technologies for cutting-edge hardware and software. The company also runs an after-sales services program, KEENON ON-care, that provides one-stop repairs and maintenance services to support and help the food service, ready-made meal, and retail industries.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

