U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,728.25
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,719.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,530.00
    -25.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.73
    -0.42 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9687
    -0.0052 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0093 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3830
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,497.73
    +784.07 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.56
    +16.78 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,277.81
    +103.83 (+0.40%)
     

KEENON Robotics Showcases Its Advanced Service Robots at FOOD STYLE Japan 2022

·2 min read

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics, the world's leading indoor intelligent autonomous distribution robotics company, showcased a wide range of service robots (T5, T6, T8 and W3), covering all kinds of services in creating a good food experience, at the FOOD STYLE Japan 2022 and the Ramen Industry Exhibition that is ending on September 29 at Tokyo Big Sight. FOOD STYLE Japan, which is previously known as Eating Out Business Week and National Food Expo, is a business exhibition where food, beverages, equipment, and services from all over Japan are gathered to expand sales channels and overcome barriers for restaurants, ready-made meals, and retail industries.

"We were very excited to present our advanced and smart automation solutions at the FOOD STYLE Japan for the first time. The pandemic has propelled the demand for contactless services, especially in the food industry. With service robots, we can help revitalize the food service industry and ensure increased productivity and service delivery for both consumers and staff as they can help to increase work efficiency during busy periods, ease the weight load and burden of the staff, and improve the overall dining experience." said Mr. Lin Cheng, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific at KEENON Robotics.

With fully autonomous positioning and navigation systems that work in tandem, KEENON robots can assist customers to adapt to various complex real-world scenarios with highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies and enable safe, reliable, and efficient robotic solutions.

DINERBOT (T5, T6, T8)

DINERBOT T5, T6, T8 can assist the staff in swiftly serving and retrieving used plates. With DINERBOT, the staff can be more focused on providing better service, which will greatly boost the restaurant's overall efficiency and service level.

BUTLERBOT (W3)

BUTLERBOT W3 can ride the elevator to any floor and provide delivery service to guests at any time of day or night, creating the most reliable, contactless and privacy-conscious service experiences.

KEENON prides itself on its R&D capabilities with a team that is constantly working on a wide range of new patented technologies for cutting-edge hardware and software. The company also runs an after-sales services program, KEENON ON-care, that provides one-stop repairs and maintenance services to support and help the food service, ready-made meal, and retail industries.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

SOURCE KEENON Robotics

Recommended Stories

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple

    Apple left Intel two years ago in favor of its own chips, but an Intel executive is not ready to let go.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World. According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow […]

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wrap‘Where’s J

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wrap‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden A

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • Amazon Says a Wide Release of Astro Home Robot Is Finally ‘in Sight’

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Astro robot, unveiled with fanfare last year but then shipped in very low quantities, should be more widely available within the coming months, the company’s devices chief said. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wrap‘Where’s Jackie?’

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .