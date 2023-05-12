Keep your hair smelling fresh with these best-selling hair perfumes from Sol de Janeiro, Gisou

Some of the best-selling hair perfumes, according to reviews.

There's no shame in wanting to skip out on washing your hair—in fact, keeping wash days to a minimum is better for your scalp and strands. On those no-wash days, or after an exhausting workout at the gym, you can reach for a hair perfume to add a refreshing scent back to your mane. In addition to a pleasant fragrance, some formulas even have the supposed benefit of supporting hair health by softening your strands and enhancing their shine. To keep your hair smelling its best at all times—because let's face it, stinky hair can be a total drag—we've rounded up seven of the best hair perfumes out there.

1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist

Wrap your hair in the Internet-favorite Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist from Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

You may know Maison Francis Kurkdjian for its TikTok-famous Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, but did you know that the famous scent also comes in a hair mist? Just like its Internet-beloved perfume counterpart, the Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist aims to leave its wearers shrouded in an "amber, floral and woody breeze." The scent features notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris. It's available in a 2.4-ounce bottle.

"Just one spritz of this in my hair, and I get compliments all day," gushes one Nordstrom reviewer. "Lasts long. Smells just like the eau de parfum."

$85 at Nordstrom

2. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume

If you want your hair to smell like fresh honey, the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume is just the ticket. While the hair perfume promises to leave your strands smelling good, its formula also intends to leave your mane looking shiny and feeling soft. Honey, the fragrance's hero ingredient, is responsible for giving the hair its luster and smooth touch. You can get this perfume in a 1.7- or 3.4-ounce bottle.

"Smells amazing and lasts so long," exclaims an enthused Sephora customer. "Every time you turn your hair, you get a beautiful aroma of honey. Pairs well with most perfumes, and for lighter days, [it's] great just in your hair with nothing else on."

Starting at $44 at Sephora

3. Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume

Shroud your strands in a musky aroma with the Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume.

Perfume powerhouse Byredo also dabbles in the business of hair perfumes. In fact, the Swedish beauty brand transformed its bestselling Mojave Ghost fragrance into a hair-friendly version, i.e., the Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume. It's comprised of top notes of ambrette and Jamaican nesberry; middle notes of violet, sandalwood and magnolia; and base notes of chantilly musk, crisp amber and cedarwood. The woody scent is housed in a 2.5-ounce bottle.

"I love this hair perfume," writes one satisfied reviewer. "Somehow it manages to be the perfect mix of muskiness and floral? It also smells luxurious and expensive—reminds me of leaving the hairdressers and constantly smelling my hair because the products they used were so nice and smelt great. An amazing pick-me-up for your hair, and your mood!"

$80 at Nordstrom

4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Bom Dia Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

According to Brazilian-inspired beauty brand Sol de Janeiro, one spritz of the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Bom Dia Hair & Body Fragrance Mist transports its wearers to the "vivid mingling of revelry and radiance" found at Rio's carnival. The spray includes notes of black amber plum, vanilla woods and jasmine bloom. As its name reveals, you can also use this as a body spray to smell ultra-fresh all over. You can get this hair mist in a 3- or 8-ounce bottle.

"This scent is so good and it sticks to my hair so nicely," one Sephora customer writes. "I always get compliments when I wear this. It’s been my go-to fragrance for a while now, and I’ve repurchased this so many times!"

Starting at $24 at Sephora

5. Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower Hair Mist

Allow your hair to smell like a fresh bouquet of flowers with the Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower|57 Hair Mist.

Kayali makes some of the best perfumes out there, but we think giving the brand's Déjà Vu White Flower Hair Mist is also worth your while. As a self-described warm-floral scent, it claims to evoke "the dreamy spirit of nostalgia of Déjà vu White Flower | 57," one of the brand's floral-scented eau de parfums. Its alluring scent is attributed to floral notes of gardenia, Tahitian vanilla, jasmine absolute, orange flower and tuberose. In addition to wrapping hair in an inviting scent, it promises to soften strands, thanks to the inclusion of panthenol, camellia oil, aloe vera and castor oil. The scent comes in a 2.5-ounce bottle.

"Beautiful hair fragrance... actually beautiful fragrance," declares one happy Feelunique customer. "Alcohol-free so you know you’re not putting anything drying on your hair and the smell is simply divine and lasts for ages. Fabulous product."

$41 at Feelunique

6. Dior Miss Dior Hair Mist

Let your hair smell like a garden of French roses with the Miss Dior Hair Mist.

For a sophisticated floral fragrance, you can't go wrong with the Dior Miss Dior Hair Mist. The elegant aroma is classified as a warm-floral and contains notes of bergamot, Grasse rose and rosewood. It sits in a 1-ounce bottle.

"Love this hair mist," one Sephora reviewer shares. "Nice to be worn alone (even as perfume) or layered with other Miss Dior products. The scent is graceful and sophisticated."

$75 at Sephora

7. Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume

Shield your strands from environmental stressors with the Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume.

Want a hair perfume that promises to work overtime? We suggest turning your attention over to the Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume. Besides leaving your hair smelling like a combination of green apple, peach, rose, cedar and white musk, it also claims to minimize hair static, safeguard color-treated hair, protect hair from UV rays and provide some shine. The scent comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle.

"[It] Isn’t greasy, even in my fine hair, and leaves a hint of a sweet scent that wafts when you flick your hair or lean in for a greeting—perfect!" one reviewer writes.

$79 at Amazon

