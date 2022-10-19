U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.75
    +7.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,594.00
    +18.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,243.50
    +44.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.80
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    +1.02 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.00
    -16.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.18 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.86
    -0.51 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1258
    -0.0064 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5870
    +0.4000 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,236.56
    -326.38 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    -8.05 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.95
    +6.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Keep your home screen organized without deleting apps: How to hide apps on your iPhone

Caitlin McLean, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Your iPhone set up is an entirely personal decision, one that some prefer to keep minimal. Maybe you're looking to temporarily remove distracting apps without completely removing them. Maybe you want to clean up your home screen and organize your apps differently.

There may even be apps on your phone that you don't want people seeing. If so, don't worry. There is an easy way to protect your privacy on your phone and rearrange your home screen by hiding your apps. This way, you can remove apps from your home screen without deleting them entirely.

Just curious?: We're answering life's everyday questions

How to hide apps on an iPhone

You can hide apps on your iPhone in two different ways, either by hiding a single app or multiple apps at once. All apps that you hide will appear in your App Library, a feature on your iPhone which shows all the apps you have downloaded, organized in categories such as “Creativity,” “Entertainment” and “Social.” You can find the App Library by swiping to the right past each home screen page.

According to Apple, to hide a single app follow the steps below:

  1. Locate the app you want to hide.

  2. Hold your finger down on the app until a menu of options appears

  3. Tap “Remove App.”

  4. Select “Remove from Home Screen.”

The app will not appear on your Home Screen but should still appear in your App Library. Later, if you decide you no longer want to hide the app, you can find it in your App Library, hold your finger on it and tap “Add to Home Screen.”

According to Apple, to delete an entire page of apps, follow these steps:

  1. Hold down on an empty area on your Home Screen

  2. Tap the dots at the bottom of the screen

  3. Tap the check mark icon under the page of apps you would like to hide, so the check mark disappears

  4. Then tap “Done” on the upper right hand corner

You can also tap the minus sign on the page you want to delete.

These apps will now be stored in your App Library. If you want to add this page (and its apps) back to your home screen follow these steps again, but check the page to make the check marks appear again.

You can also hide apps from appearing on the search feature on your iPhone. This is the feature that appears when you drag your finger down on the bottom of your home screen and a search bar appears. According to Apple, to do this follow these steps:

  • Open the settings app on your iPhone

  • Scroll down and tap on “Siri & Search”

  • Scroll down to the app you would like to remove from search and tap on it

  • Turn off the “Show App in Search”

With these same steps you can also turn off “Show on Home Screen,” “Suggest App” and “Suggestion Notifications.”

How to remove apps from your iPhone

According to Apple, to remove apps from your iPhone follow these steps:

  • Touch and hold on the app you wish to delete

  • Tap on "Remove App" or the minus button on the upper left hand corner of the app

  • Tap on "Delete App" and "Delete" to confirm the removal

Not all apps can be removed from your iPhone like the Mail, Calendar, Calculator, Voice Memos and iTunes Store apps, among others.

More: How to make a folder on iPhone

Who owns the most shares of Apple?: Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to hide apps on iPhone home screen in just a few steps

