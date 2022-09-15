U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

How to Keep Your Life Productive by Ismail Sirdah

·2 min read

Ismail Sirdah launched his career in 1998, as the owner of several popular Mexican restaurants. However, after a decade in the culinary landscape, Ismail discovered a passion for marketing and branding. After running several highly successful promotional campaigns for other local businesses, Ismail launched Lulu Promotions, which is now the number one promotions company in Georgia, within the Hispanic and Latino markets.

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a social entrepreneur, Ismail Sirdah is currently dealing with many businesses and takes the time to discuss the challenges of handling with event promotion.

Ismail Sirdah expresses that one of the biggest opportunities is to re-evaluate the business, by considering digital strategies, and reconnecting with the purpose behind his mission. It makes you realize how fast-paced life is when things are in full swing. As a busy event marketing company, it moves from one client to the next. It is always time and important to give a moment to appreciate what has been built and the incredible vendors, partners, and clients Lulu Promotions and Music has had the pleasure of working with.

A good advice from Ismail Sirdah is to feel lucky, to be so secure in such uncertain times. According to the entrepreneur Ismail Sirdah, the most important step anyone can do right now is to create a schedule. If you do not, you might start to feel the days all melting into one another. Sirdah said that achieving a goal is not about focusing on the outcome, but rather the systems you put in place. When implemented daily systems in the company, it is more likely to move towards the goal to achieve. Being motivated by all of the new things you can learn about digital event marketing.

Many event promoters have stepped up to offer alternative methods for launching and promoting their events online or in a downsized fashion after the pandemic. Still, the entire industry looks forward to the day when professionals do business in person again.

PRESS CONTACT
Ismail Sirdah
7864480354
https://ismailsirdah.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-keep-your-life-productive-by-ismail-sirdah-301625611.html

SOURCE Ismail Sirdah Marketing & Events

