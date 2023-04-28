Keep makeup in place all summer long with these waterproof options from Maybelline, Tarte, and more.

Whether you’re heading off on a tropical vacation or spending the warm months hosting parties in your own backyard, you’ll want to stock up on waterproof makeup. Specially designed to stay in place even when in contact with water, waterproof makeup products comprise everything you know and love about regular cosmetics, just with added staying power.

There’s no shortage of options to scroll through, so to help you narrow down the best waterproof makeup, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated options to add to your collection.

1. This budget-friendly mascara from Revlon

Add volume to your lashes with the Revlon Volumazing Waterproof Mascara.

Most people who've worn mascara are familiar with the annoyance of it smudging or running. Whether the weather or emotions is to blame, you can avoid this scenario with a little help from waterproof mascara. The Revlon Volumazing Waterproof Mascara is a Reviewed favorite because of its affordable price and smooth application. Best of all, it lasts just as well on the lashes as its expensive counterparts and achieves enhanced-looking lashes in a couple of swipes.

“I have used this product for about a year and a half, and I love it,” an Amazon customer writes. “I love how it creates a full look on your eyelashes by highlighting each one. It makes eyes look absolutely stunning.”

$11 at Amazon

2. This matte bronzer from Tarte Cosmetics

Warm up your skin with the Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer.

Tarte’s Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer is exactly what it sounds like: a budge-proof bronzing powder that imparts a warm, flattering wash of color on the skin. You can use it to create dimension after foundation and concealer, sculpt your cheekbones and jawline or give your skin an all-over warm glow. However you apply it, rest assured it’ll last through rain showers, unexpected tears and temps that reach three digits. The bronzer comes in two shades: "gold bronze" and "deep bronze."

“I love this! The waterproof aspect is exactly what I need year-round, but especially in the summer,” a Tarte customer explains. “This lays beautifully on the skin without clogging pores and blends out well to give the subtle glow we all crave, regardless of the season.”

$32 at Sephora

3. This multi-use paint from Haus Labs

Paint your face in color with the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint.

Save money, time and storage space by grabbing the Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs. You can apply these transfer-proof creams anywhere on the face and body—with the exception of certain colors that aren't safe for the eyes—and they'll feel comfortable, thanks to hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and maracuja extracts. Each of the 20 colors offers intense opacity and blends with ease.

“I finally got my hands on this after so many months of waiting, this formula is a stunner. As a lipstick, it goes on like a liquid oil but then drys down to a lasting matte. The same goes for the eyes,” a Sephora shopper explains. “I pat the product on and blend it quickly. It feels light and airy, which surprises me, but I love how long they last. I’m very pleased!”

$24 at Sephora

4. This skin-smoothing foundation from Charlotte Tilbury

Get a smooth complexion with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation.

Waterproof foundations are hard to come by, but reviewers will tell you that the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation is perfection in a bottle. Not only is it waterproof, but it contains proprietary ingredients that claim to reduce the look of wrinkles, hydrate skin and provide that just-washed-my-face fresh feeling even after hours of wear. The foundation is available in 44 shades and has a matte finish.

“I was looking for a foundation that would stay on my face without fading and without rubbing off onto my clothes, my camera and other things. I am a photographer and I always had a problem with my foundation getting on my camera,” a Sephora customer writes. “With this, my problems seem to be over. I am very happy with this foundation.”

$49 at Sephora

5. This long-wearing eye pencil from Laura Mercier

Define your eyes with the Laura Mercier Longwear Crème Eye Pencil.

If you’re in the market for a smudge-proof eyeliner, check out Laura Mercier's Longwear Crème Eye Pencil. It claims to glide smoothly and offer "foolproof precision" thanks to its creamy consistency. Best of all, the waterproof formula ensures a gorgeous color payoff—it's available in black, brown, gray and violet—that stays put on the eyes for up to 12 hours.

"I have tried a many different eyeliners but I always keep coming back to this eye pencil," one Laura Mercier writes. "It is easy to use, lasts all day and doesn't pull when applying."

$28 at Laura Mercier

6. This quick-drying liquid eyeliner from Stila

Bring graphic liner to your makeup with the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner.

Similar to your favorite waterproof markers from childhood, the Reviewed-approved Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner has a nice grip, effortless glide and dries very quickly—sans smudging, feathering or running. The marker-like tip is a great choice for beginners, as it offers stability and precision, whether you're attempting a thin tight-line or a dramatic wing. The liner is available in seven neutral shades (one of which has a satin finish instead of matte). Just make sure you give the liner a shake before application.

“My absolute favorite eyeliner! The thin tip makes it easier to get crisp lines and the color is really deep and stunning,” a Sephora shopper writes. “Even if you accidentally rub your eye, the eyeliner doesn’t smudge. At the same time, it’s not incredibly difficult to remove either.”

$24 at Sephora

7. This opaque liquid lipstick from Maybelline

Get bold color on your lips with the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick.

If you ask any makeup artist about their favorite long-wearing matte lipstick, don't be surprised if they tell you it’s Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink. Available in upwards of 16 vibrant shades, this matte liquid lipstick is designed to leave lips saturated in color for up to 16 hours. Swipe it on with the doe-foot applicator and allow it to dry onto lips for a lightweight finish that'll last all day.

“I have to say, this stuff stayed put. I only noticed a minimal amount of transfer on my cups and face mask,” an Amazon customer says. “It didn’t even come off in the shower! It does come off easily with makeup remover though, do not fear.”

$8 on Amazon

8. This crease-reducing setting spray from Benefit Cosmetics

Set your makeup in place with the Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Super Setter.

Wearing waterproof makeup products for your full face will give you a long-lasting look, but if you only purchase one thing, let it be the Benefit Porefessional Super Setter. While it can't completely alleviate makeup fading, Reviewed's beauty editor found that it reduced creases throughout the day and helped makeup appear better blended. This one product can help all of your makeup look better with just a few sprays.

"Great setting spray, I have oily skin skin and it keeps my make up intact the whole day," one Sephora reviewer writes. "It doesn't feel drying or like hair spray, it feels comfortable and helps kind of 'melt' everything and make the make up look flawless."

Starting at $15 at Sephora

