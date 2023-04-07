Keep your skin looking smooth all summer with foundations from Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury

Lightweight foundations to reach for this summer.

Enjoying time in the sun (with SPF, of course) is an amazing way to spend your summer. Whether it’s lunching outdoors with friends, lounging on the beach or relaxing on a float in your pool, you still want any makeup you wear to look in tip-top shape—especially your foundation.

Foundation is great for concealing redness, covering breakouts and evening out skin tone, but it’s no easy feat to find ones that won’t melt or break up from sweat during summer. This is precisely where lightweight foundations come into play, as they help cover hyperpigmentation and redness—without clogging your pores and breaking you out if you tend to sweat.

1. For a gorgeous glow: Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation

Create a seamless, glowy finish with the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation.

This light-coverage foundation from Charlotte Tilbury claims to give a gorgeous, glowy finish with each application. Its line-up of ingredients, including glycerin and squalane, are touted for their ability to smooth, hydrate, blur and brighten, making it a great option for anyone with dry skin.

The foundation itself is available in 12 shades, ranging from very light to deep, and it gives sheer enough coverage that the one color may work for multiple skin tones while also concealing redness and blemishes. Infused with SPF 15 from titanium dioxide, it’ll also provide you with some sun protection while you wear it, but it’s best to apply a thick layer of sunscreen underneath any foundation to ensure you’re covered.

$46 at Nordstrom

2. For medium coverage: Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation

Get natural-looking coverage with a pump of the Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation.

Just one pump of this foundation from Ilia Beauty promises you medium coverage and a pretty, natural-looking finish. It contains several skincare ingredients, including niacinamide and aloe, which work to smooth and reduce uneven texture, soothe redness and calm and hydrate the skin. It claims to blend seamlessly with fingertips or a brush and comes in 30 shade options, ranging from extra light to extra deep.

$54 at Sephora

3. For a dewy tinted moisturizer: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer

For a dewy base, reach for the Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer.

Created with hyaluronic acid, pansy flower and licorice root extract, this tinted moisturizer claims to help your skin retain moisture, boost hydration and brighten tone. The formula gives sheer coverage and a dewy finish, and it provides mineral SPF 35 protection with zinc oxide. Upon application, you should get enough coverage to hide blemishes, redness and any other imperfections without feeling the weight of a heavy foundation. It's available in 14 shades, ranging from very light to deep.

$36 at Sephora

4. For an easy application: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Consider trying the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint to mask blemishes.

Rhianna’s Fenty Beauty never ceases to amaze fans with its complexion products, and this skin tint is no exception. According to its more than 1,000 reviewers, this lightweight option is made to be buildable as well as humidity-, sweat- and transfer-resistant while providing light to medium coverage. Reviewers also say it’s easy to apply and blends well with a makeup sponge or fingertips. It’s available in 25 shades ranging from light with cool undertones to deep with neutral undertones.

$35 at Sephora

5. For a healthy sheen: Supergoop CC Screen

Try the Supergoop CC Screen for a luminous, lightweight base.

Looking for a CC cream, i.e., a color-correcting, coverage-providing moisturizer? Try this option from Supergoop. Composed with SPF 50 from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, its formula contains ingredients like apple and red seaweed extracts, which smooth, brighten and help reduce signs of aging.

Aside from that, it provides a luminous finish and buildable coverage that can conceal hyperpigmentation, redness and discoloration without adding heaviness to the skin. It comes in 15 shades that are suitable for many skin tones, ranging from very light with cool undertones to deep with warm undertones.

$44 at Sephora

6. For a great shade match: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation

Many lightweight-feeling foundations don’t come in a large range of shades, as they don’t provide much coverage. This Chanel foundation, on the other hand, has the largest range of shades on this list with 35 options very light to deep with undertones like golden, rosy and red. It claims to provide light to medium coverage that lasts up to 12 hours without the need for reapplication.

The formula contains “light-reflecting pigments,” which are intended to smooth and provide a subtle luminosity, as well as antioxidants to protect against damage from free radicals and other pollutants. To apply, the brand recommends using your fingers or a foundation brush and blending from the center of your face outward.

$65 at Ulta

7. For a matte finish: Erborian BB Cream Tinted Moisturizer

If you’re searching for a BB cream (or a “blemish balm”) that has a lightweight formula with a matte finish, this one from Erborian is a great bet. It purports matte, buildable coverage that helps minimize the appearance of pores and conceal any blemishes and discoloration. The formula contains ginseng, which is known to moisturize and smooth skin.

The only caveat is that it only comes in three shades, although the brand claims they are versatile enough for a whole slew of skin tones, as they only provide sheer coverage. You can choose from “Clair” (described being for very light to light skin tones with pink undertones), Doré (for medium to olive with green, yellow or golden undertones) and Caramel (for tan to deep with red and golden undertones).

$45 at Ulta

8. For long-lasting results: Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint

Try the Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint for a foundation that lasts for up to 16 hours.

After a summer day spent out, the last thing you want to do is head home to touch up your makeup for subsequent plans. Thankfully, this option from Morphe offers 16 hours of coverage while hydrating for 12 hours, so it should have you covered for all the picnics, BBQs and other fun summer activities on your bucket list.

Also, the formula is available in 20 shade options, from “Ivory” to “Espresso,” and claims to be weather-, sweat- and transfer-resistant, making it an ideal summer sidekick. Note: It’s lighter in coverage but can be built up with more formula for additional concealing.

$18 at Ulta

9. For a skin-like finish: Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

Work the Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer into your skin for a "your skin but better" look.

The Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer will do just the trick for a natural, skin-like finish. This pick from Rare Beauty— i.e., the brand from Selena Gomez—claims to be “no-makeup makeup” in a bottle. Reviewed’s beauty editor enjoyed the product’s easy-to-blend formula, natural finish and long-wearing result. It’s available in 24 shade options ranging from very light to deep, but the brand says the colors are “flexible,” meaning one shade could work for more than one skin tone.

$30 at Sephora

10. For a quick application: Beautyblender Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint

Opt for the Beautyblender Bounce Always On Radiant Skin Tint for a quick application process.

Using makeup brushes for application isn’t for everyone, which is precisely where makeup sponges come into play. Thankfully, this Beautyblender skin tint is specifically meant to be applied with—you guessed it—a Beautyblender sponge.

It's available in 20 shade options, ranging from light to deep, and provides just the right amount of light to medium coverage. Its formula contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and other skincare ingredients to seal in moisture, brighten, reduce the appearance of redness and irritation and keep blemishes and pores at bay.

$29 at Sephora

