Keeper Security Releases iOS Updates for One-Time Share and Siri Shortcuts

·2 min read

New iOS versions enable secure link sharing without exposing sensitive information; plus quicker, safer password control using Siri

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets and connections, today announced their latest iOS updates which include integration of the One-Time Share feature, which enables secure record sharing on a time-limited basis, using Keeper's zero-knowledge encryption and zero-trust security model. Keeper also now integrates with Siri Shortcuts, providing users with a quicker way to control their Keeper Password Manager.

Keeper Security (PRNewsfoto/Keeper Security)
Keeper Security (PRNewsfoto/Keeper Security)

Keeper One-Time Share is the easiest and most secure way to send confidential information to a friend, family member or co-worker without exposing sensitive information over email, text or other forms of messaging. One-Time Share links are restricted to the recipient's device and automatically expire at a time of the Keeper user's choosing. One-Time Share records can only be used on one device. Even if the user forgets to unshare the record, it will expire automatically, and the recipient's access will be revoked. With Siri Shortcut integration, users will be able to quickly get things done on Keeper's Password Manager by asking Siri.

"Keeper is thrilled to provide iOS users with this rich feature set that maximizes the security capabilities of their iOS devices," says Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With One-Time Share, iOS users can securely share critical information, whether that's a family sharing their WiFi password with a friend or a security system code with a houseguest. Additionally, Siri integration allows users to control Keeper more easily with voice commands."

For more information on Keeper One-Time Share and its full cybersecurity platform, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

To learn more about Keeper's Siri shortcuts, including a list of voice command variations please visit https://docs.keeper.io/user-guides/ios#siri-shortcuts

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organizations around the world secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect what matters at KeeperSecurity.com.

Media Contact: 
Christian Morley
Lumina Communications for Keeper Security
keepersecurity@luminapr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeper-security-releases-ios-updates-for-one-time-share-and-siri-shortcuts-301703790.html

SOURCE Keeper Security

