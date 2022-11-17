U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Keeping Cleveland Brew-tiful: Great Lakes Brewing Company Revitalizes Ohio

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #10 of Made in America: Glass Half Full, featuring craft breweries across America. These breweries are pioneering sustainable, innovative business practices that better their communities and the world - while making great beer!

This episode spotlights Great Lakes Brewing Company's founding brothers, whose love of fresh, local beer inspired them to revitalize the Cleveland brewing industry. Brothers Pat and Dan Conway founded Great Lakes Brewing Company, the first microbrewery in Ohio. After dozens of local breweries closed across the state, the Conway brothers saw untapped potential for bold, flavorful beers – leading to Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Great Lakes Brewing Company has fostered a commitment to sustainability since the beginning. From powering brewing facilities via solar panels, founding Pint Size Farm to source local ingredients, and hosting the annual Burning River music festival to raise funds for clean water initiatives, Great Lakes Brewing is improving Cleveland and the planet all while creating the perfect pint.

"Consensus is pleased to highlight this story of entrepreneurship, sustainability and community," said Consensus Publisher, Conor Gaughan. "The devotion of rejuvenating the Great Lakes, surrounding natural resources, and giving back to the local Cleveland area, inspires others to care for the environment while pursuing the best in business."

View this episode of Made in America: Glass Half Full at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-_lE3vCS8c

About Consensus Digital Media

Consensus Digital Media highlights and produces uplifting and relevant stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses achieving a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions.

About Made In America

Produced by Consensus Digital Media, Made In America is a documentary series that tells the stories of small towns, family farms, and local businesses doing good. These are uplifting stories of American innovation and strength.

CONTACT: media@consensus-digital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keeping-cleveland-brew-tiful-great-lakes-brewing-company-revitalizes-ohio-301681567.html

SOURCE Consensus Digital Media

