Kefir Market to Hit USD 1.84 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% by 2020-2027

Companies covered in kefir market are Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Danone S.A. (Paris, France), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Biotiful Dairy Limited (London, England), Green Valley Creamery (California, U.S.), Fresh Made Dairy (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Maple Hill Creamery, LLC (New York, U.S.), Emmi AG (Lucerne, Switzerland), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corp (New York, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kefir market size is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Excellent benefits of fermented dairy products on heart health will prove to be a major game-changer for this market in the coming years, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Kefir Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Findings from a 2018 study conducted by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland revealed that men who consume a large number of fermented dairy items such as kefir and yogurt have a significantly lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. Another study, conducted in Brazil and published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry in 2019, showed that kefir-infused fermented milk improved blood pressure and prevented cardiac hypertrophy. With increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, which are the number one cause of death worldwide according to the WHO, the demand for probiotics-laden ingredients such as kefir is likely to spike, as people become more aware of their potential health benefits.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 1.84 Billion Base Year 2019 Kefir Market Size in 2019 USD 1.23 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 174 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Nature, By Category, By Distribution Channel Kefir Market Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Gut Health to Fight the Coronavirus to Create Opportunities

Regional Insights

High Nutritional Awareness to Power Market Growth in Europe

Europe, where the market size stood at USD 654.78 million in 2019, is expected to dominate the kefir market share during the forecast period. The central growth driver for this region is the widespread awareness of the nutritional requirements to maintain gut health. The emerging trend of healthy snacking is also expected to boost the demand for fermented milk in the region.

Increasing investment in research to investigate the benefits of probiotic food & drinks by companies in North America will fuel the regional market growth. In Asia Pacific, the market will be mainly driven by the growing interest of consumers in the novel, flavored probiotic products, especially dairy-based kefir, which held a share of 71.91% in 2019 in the region.

Market Opportunity

Increasing Focus on Gut Health to Fight the Coronavirus to Create Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the debate on maintaining gut health, with several health experts emphasizing and highlighting the critical link between the immune system and the gut. For example, epidemiologists at King’s College London established through research that gut bacteria release many important chemicals, including Vitamin A, which help regulate and strengthen the immune system. With a vaccine for the coronavirus seeming unlikely in the immediate future, bolstering the gut micro-biome, and the immune system by extension, has become crucial. This is possible, according to the researchers, by consuming healthy amounts of natural probiotics found in drinks such as kefir and fermented foods such as Korean kimchi. The current health crisis, therefore, may generate conditions favorable to the kefir market growth. However, disruptions in supply chains and downturn in economic activities will dampen the growth prospects of the market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Companies to Align Strategies to Serve Evolving Consumer Tastes

With consumer preferences and tastes undergoing continuous change, key players in this market are constantly evolving their strategies to meet consumer demand. As a result, companies are developing and introducing novel offerings to broaden their sales horizons and build a strong brand value for their products.

Global Kefir Market Scope: This market study covers the global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: Biotiful Dairy expanded its kefir liquid portfolio with the addition of Kefir Blackcurrant and Kefir Mango flavors. The company’s cultured milk beverages are created by fermenting milk with live kefir grains, which is then infused with fruit.

September 2019: Lifeway Foods released the “Kefir Minis” product range at the Natural Products Expo East held in Baltimore, Maryland. Offered in small-sized bottles for on-the-go snacking, the line-up features four flavors, including Strawberry Split and Campfire S’mores, catering to kids’ tastes and likings.

