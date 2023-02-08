U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.25
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,133.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,740.25
    -36.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.10
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.25
    +1.11 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.20
    +12.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    -0.59 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7330
    -0.3390 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,212.79
    +246.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.18
    +9.22 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,918.98
    +54.27 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Kefir Market to Hit USD 1.84 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% by 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in kefir market are Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Danone S.A. (Paris, France), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Biotiful Dairy Limited (London, England), Green Valley Creamery (California, U.S.), Fresh Made Dairy (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Maple Hill Creamery, LLC (New York, U.S.), Emmi AG (Lucerne, Switzerland), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corp (New York, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kefir market size is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Excellent benefits of fermented dairy products on heart health will prove to be a major game-changer for this market in the coming years, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Kefir Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Findings from a 2018 study conducted by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland revealed that men who consume a large number of fermented dairy items such as kefir and yogurt have a significantly lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. Another study, conducted in Brazil and published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry in 2019, showed that kefir-infused fermented milk improved blood pressure and prevented cardiac hypertrophy. With increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, which are the number one cause of death worldwide according to the WHO, the demand for probiotics-laden ingredients such as kefir is likely to spike, as people become more aware of their potential health benefits.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/kefir-market-102463

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Kefir Market Report:

  • The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corp (New York, U.S.)

  • Maple Hill Creamery, LLC (New York, U.S.)

  • Green Valley Creamery (California, U.S.)

  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Emmi AG (Lucerne, Switzerland)

  • Fresh Made Dairy (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Biotiful Dairy Limited (London, England)

  • Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

5.4%

2027 Value Projection

USD 1.84 Billion

Base Year

2019

Kefir Market Size in 2019

USD 1.23 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

174

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Nature, By Category, By Distribution Channel

Kefir Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Focus on Gut Health to Fight the Coronavirus to Create Opportunities

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/kefir-market-102463

Regional Insights

High Nutritional Awareness to Power Market Growth in Europe

Europe, where the market size stood at USD 654.78 million in 2019, is expected to dominate the kefir market share during the forecast period. The central growth driver for this region is the widespread awareness of the nutritional requirements to maintain gut health. The emerging trend of healthy snacking is also expected to boost the demand for fermented milk in the region.

Increasing investment in research to investigate the benefits of probiotic food & drinks by companies in North America will fuel the regional market growth. In Asia Pacific, the market will be mainly driven by the growing interest of consumers in the novel, flavored probiotic products, especially dairy-based kefir, which held a share of 71.91% in 2019 in the region.

Market Opportunity

Increasing Focus on Gut Health to Fight the Coronavirus to Create Opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the debate on maintaining gut health, with several health experts emphasizing and highlighting the critical link between the immune system and the gut. For example, epidemiologists at King’s College London established through research that gut bacteria release many important chemicals, including Vitamin A, which help regulate and strengthen the immune system. With a vaccine for the coronavirus seeming unlikely in the immediate future, bolstering the gut micro-biome, and the immune system by extension, has become crucial. This is possible, according to the researchers, by consuming healthy amounts of natural probiotics found in drinks such as kefir and fermented foods such as Korean kimchi. The current health crisis, therefore, may generate conditions favorable to the kefir market growth. However, disruptions in supply chains and downturn in economic activities will dampen the growth prospects of the market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Companies to Align Strategies to Serve Evolving Consumer Tastes

With consumer preferences and tastes undergoing continuous change, key players in this market are constantly evolving their strategies to meet consumer demand. As a result, companies are developing and introducing novel offerings to broaden their sales horizons and build a strong brand value for their products.

Global Kefir Market Scope: This market study covers the global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/kefir-market-102463

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Kefir Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type

        • Dairy-based

        • Non-dairy

      • By Nature

        • Organic

        • Conventional

      • By Category

        • Flavoured

        • Non-flavoured

      • By Distribution Channel

        • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

        • Specialty Stores

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Retail

        • Other Processed Foods

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments:

  • May 2020: Biotiful Dairy expanded its kefir liquid portfolio with the addition of Kefir Blackcurrant and Kefir Mango flavors. The company’s cultured milk beverages are created by fermenting milk with live kefir grains, which is then infused with fruit.

  • September 2019: Lifeway Foods released the “Kefir Minis” product range at the Natural Products Expo East held in Baltimore, Maryland. Offered in small-sized bottles for on-the-go snacking, the line-up features four flavors, including Strawberry Split and Campfire S’mores, catering to kids’ tastes and likings.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/kefir-market-102463

Read Related Insights:

Fermented Food and Drinks Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2030

Yogurt Market Size, Global Industry Share, Forecast 2030

Digestive Health Drinks Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin |Twitter |Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 0.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Po

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Equinor shares soar on record 2022 profit, Q4 beat

    Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double its previous high, as gas prices soared and fourth-quarter results beat expectations, boosting its share price by 7%. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for October-December rose to $15.1 billion from $15 billion a year earlier, beating the $14.4 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor. Equinor raised its regular quarterly dividend and said it expected to see an annual cash flow from operations after tax of around $20 billion per year for the rest of the decade.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?