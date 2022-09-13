U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,113.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,394.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,750.25
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.46
    -0.32 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    -0.25 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0136
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +1.08 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1694
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5220
    -0.2780 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,207.01
    +462.38 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.51
    +5.36 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,589.11
    +47.00 (+0.16%)
     

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces September 2022 cash distribution

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its September 2022 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as of September 21, 2022. The September 2022 distribution will be paid on September 30, 2022.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Investor Relations Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: InvestorRelations@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com


