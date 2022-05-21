U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,151.13
    -1,039.91 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Trustee Election Results for its 2022 Unitholder Meeting

The Keg Royalties Income Fund
·2 min read
The Keg Royalties Income Fund
The Keg Royalties Income Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 11, 2022 were elected as trustees of the Trust at its annual meeting of unitholders held on May 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”). The results of the voting for each nominee are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

No.

%

No.

%

Christopher Charles Woodward

7,658,871

91.20%

738,958

8.80%

Tim Kerr

7,777,577

92.61%

620,252

7.39%


In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

About The Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

The Trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 276-0242
E-mail: InvestorRelations@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com



