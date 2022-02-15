U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,529.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,317.00
    +64.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.20
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.02
    -0.44 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.40
    +9.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.21
    +1,714.46 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.61
    +40.40 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.66
    -72.93 (-0.27%)
     

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces February 2022 cash distribution

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its February 2022 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at February 21, 2022. The February 2022 distribution will be paid on February 28, 2022.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Neil Maclean Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com


