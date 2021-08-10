U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Keg Royalties Income Fund
·10 min read

Not for distribution to U.S. News wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (the “quarter”) and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (“YTD”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Royalty Pool sales up 225.9% to $59.3M for the quarter and down 20.5% to $127.9M YTD

  • KRL system sales up 216.0% to $59.3M for the quarter and down 21.5% to $127.9M YTD

  • Distributable cash up 22.1% to 9.9 cents/Fund unit for the quarter and down 58.7% to 18.5 cents/Fund unit YTD

  • Payout ratio was 105.6% for the quarter and 121.8% YTD

Royalty Pool Sales reported by the 106 Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $59,298,000 for the quarter, an increase of $41,104,000 or 225.9% from the comparable quarter of the prior year. Year-to-date Royalty Pool sales decreased by $32,974,000 or 20.5% to $127,873,000. The increase in Royalty Pool sales during the second quarter of 2021 was due to significantly more trading weeks of operation in the second quarter of 2021, as KRL’s restaurants were temporarily closed, by government health mandates related to the Covid-19 pandemic, for less time in the second quarter of 2021, than in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in Royalty Pool sales on a year-to-date basis was due to significantly less trading weeks of operation during the first six months of 2021, as KRL’s restaurants were temporarily closed by government health mandates for more time during the first half of 2021, than in the first half of 2020.

Royalty income increased by $1,620,000 or 215.4% from $752,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $2,372,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 royalty income decreased by $1,343,000 or 20.8% from $6,458,000 to $5,115,000.

Distributable cash available to pay distributions to public unitholders increased by $204,000 from $925,000 (8.1 cents/Fund unit) to $1,129,000 (9.9 cents/Fund unit) for the quarter and decreased by $2,981,000 from $5,078,000 (44.7 cents/Fund unit) to $2,097,000 (18.5 cents/Fund unit) year-to-date. The Fund’s payout ratio was 105.6% for the second quarter of 2021 and 121.8% year-to-date.

The Fund remains financially well-positioned with cash on hand of $2,448,000 and a positive working capital balance of $3,148,000 as at June 30, 2021.

“We are very pleased with the sales increases generated by The Keg during the second quarter of 2021. These figures represent a strong first step on the road to our return to pre-COVID sales figures,” said David Aisenstat, CEO of Keg Restaurants Ltd. “During the second quarter, many of our locations remained either closed or under strong capacity limitations by COVID-related restrictions. That situation has improved greatly over the past month and we have enjoyed the sales increases we had been expecting. As of today, all of our restaurants are open for both indoor and outdoor dining and subject only to some relatively minor capacity limitations in some locations,” added Aisenstat.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($000’s except per unit amounts)

Apr. 1
to Jun. 30,
2021

Apr. 1
to Jun. 30,
2020

Jan. 1
to Jun. 30,
2021

Jan. 1
to Jun. 30,
2020

Restaurants in the Royalty Pool

106

106

106

106

Royalty Pool sales (1)

$

59,298

$

18,194

$

127,873

$

160,847

Royalty income (2)

$

2,372

$

752

$

5,115

$

6,458

Interest income (3)

1,066

1,064

2,120

2,134

Total income

$

3,438

$

1,816

$

7,235

$

8,592

Administrative expenses (4)

(117

)

(102

)

(222

)

(200

)

Interest and financing expenses (5)

(99

)

(97

)

(196

)

(238

)

Operating income

$

3,222

$

1,617

$

6,817

$

8,154

Distributions to KRL (6)

(1,731

)

(1,241

)

(3,575

)

(3,916

)

Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes

$

1,491

$

376

$

3,242

$

4,238

Fair value gain (loss) (7)

(6,619

)

(4,524

)

(13,670

)

28,076

Income tax recovery (expense) (8)

(405

)

(262

)

(878

)

(1,145

)

Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$

(5,533

)

$

(4,410

)

$

(11,306

)

$

31,169

Distributable cash before SIFT tax (9)

$

1,518

$

1,015

$

2,943

$

6,190

Distributable cash (10)

$

1,129

$

925

$

2,097

$

5,078

Distributions to Fund unitholders (11)

$

1,192

$

1,192

$

2,554

$

4,414

Payout ratio (12)

105.6

%

128.9

%

121.8

%

86.9

%

Per Fund unit information (13)

Profit before fair value gain (loss) and income taxes

$

.131

$

.033

$

.286

$

.373

Profit (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$

(.487)

$

(.388

)

$

(.996

)

$

2.745

Distributable cash before SIFT tax (9)

$

.134

$

.089

$

.259

$

.545

Distributable cash (10)

$

.099

$

.081

$

.185

$

.447

Distributions to Fund unitholders (11)

$

.105

$

.105

$

.225

$

.389


Notes:

(1)

Royalty Pool sales are the gross sales reported by Keg Restaurants included in the Royalty Pool in any period. As of June 30, 2021, the Royalty Pool includes 106 Keg restaurants, 51 of which are owned and operated by KRL and its subsidiaries, (41 in Canada and 10 in the United Sates), and 55 Keg restaurants which are owned and operated by Keg franchisees (all of which are in Canada).

(2)

The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), earns royalty income equal to 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants in the Royalty Pool.

(3)

The Fund directly earns interest income on the $57.0 million Keg Loan, with interest income accruing at 7.5% per annum, payable monthly.

(4)

The Fund, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs administrative expenses and interest on the operating line of credit, to the extent utilized.

(5)

The Fund, indirectly through The Keg Holdings Trust (the “Trust”), incurs interest expense on the $14.0 million term loan and amortization of deferred financing charges.

(6)

Represents the distributions of the Partnership attributable to KRL during the respective periods on the Class A, entitled Class B, and Class D Partnership units (“Exchangeable units”) and Class C Partnership units held by KRL. The Exchangeable units are exchangeable into Fund units on a one-for-one basis. These distributions are presented as interest expense in the financial statements.

(7)

Fair value gain (loss) is the non-cash decrease or increase in the market value of the Exchangeable units held by KRL during the respective period. Exchangeable units are classified as a financial liability under IFRS. The Fund is required to determine the fair value of that liability at the end of each reporting period and adjust for any increase or decrease, taking into consideration the sale of any Exchangeable units and Additional Entitlements during the same period.

(8)

Income taxes include the Specified Investment Flow-through Trust tax (“SIFT tax”) expense, and either a non-cash deferred tax expense or deferred tax recovery. The deferred tax expense or recovery primarily results from differences in income recognition between the Fund’s accounting methods and enacted tax laws. It is also partially due to temporary differences between accounting and tax bases of the Keg Rights owned by the Partnership.

(9)

Distributable cash before SIFT tax is defined as the periodic cash flows from operating activities as reported in the IFRS condensed consolidated financial statements, including the effects of changes in non-cash working capital, plus SIFT tax paid (including current year instalments), less interest and financing fees paid on the term loan, less the Partnership distributions attributable to KRL through its ownership of Exchangeable units. Distributable cash before SIFT tax is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

(10)

Distributable cash is the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders and is calculated as distributable cash before SIFT tax, less current year SIFT tax expense. Distributable cash is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. However, the Fund believes that distributable cash, both before and after SIFT tax, provides useful information regarding the amount of cash available for distribution to the Fund’s public unitholders.

(11)

Distributions to Fund unitholders include all regular monthly cash distributions paid to Fund unitholders during a period and any special distributions, either declared or paid, to Fund unitholders in the same period.

(12)

Payout ratio is computed as the ratio of aggregate cash distributions paid during the period plus any special distributions declared or paid during the same period (numerator) to the aggregate distributable cash of the period (denominator).

(13)

All per unit amounts are calculated based on the weighted average number of Fund units outstanding, which are those units held by public unitholders during the respective period. The weighted average number of Fund units outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 11,353,500 (three months ended June 30, 2020 – 11,353,500), and for six months ended June 30, 2021 were 11,353,000 (six months ended June 30, 2020 – 11,353,000).

The Fund (TSX: KEG.UN) is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the “50 Best Employers in Canada” for the past seventeen years by Aon Hewitt. For more information on our brand, visit www.kegsteakhouse.com.

This press release may contain certain "forward looking" statements reflecting The Keg Royalties Income Fund's current expectations in the casual dining segment of the restaurant food industry. Investors are cautioned that all forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Keg’s ability to continue to realize historical same store sales growth, changes in market and existing competition, new competitive developments, and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Additional information on these and other potential factors that could affect the Fund's financial results are detailed in documents filed from time to time with the provincial securities commissions in Canada.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of the prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state, province or jurisdiction. The Keg Royalties Income Fund units have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirement under U.S. securities laws.

The Trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this press release.

CONTACT: For further information: Neil Maclean, Chief Financial Officer Tel: (604) 821-6416 neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com


