U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.75
    +11.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,817.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,073.75
    +42.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.00
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    -1.41 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.40
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.97 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0160
    -0.1000 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,089.07
    -309.24 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.54
    -20.81 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.42
    +4.27 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces August 2022 cash distribution

The Keg Royalties Income Fund
·1 min read
The Keg Royalties Income Fund
The Keg Royalties Income Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its August 2022 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as of August 21, 2022. The August 2022 distribution will be paid on August 31, 2022.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Investor Relations Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: InvestorRelations@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates

    Plug Power shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the fuel-cell company reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. New product offerings represented more than $56 million in revenue in the second quarter, Plug Power said. Revenue in the first half of the year typically represents about 30% of full-year revenue, with the second half representing about 70%, Plug Power said.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Top after-hours movers: Coinbase, Roblox, Sweetgreen, The Trade Desk, Wynn Resorts

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -42.86% and 10.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th

    BHP, RIO, and GT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 9, 2022.

  • Chinese Tech Bulls Load Up, but Doubts Remain

    After a more than $1 trillion selloff, many investors think China’s three largest tech stocks have bottomed out. But skeptics say the biggest problems facing the sector still haven’t been resolved.

  • SoftBank Sees $34 Billion Gain From Selling Alibaba Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. expects to post a gain of more than $34 billion from selling down its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., cashing in a chunk of its most storied investment to shore up finances as global markets deteriorate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Aga

  • Disney set to report third-quarter earnings after hours on Wednesday

    The Walt Disney Company is set to unveil its Q3 results on Wednesday afternoon after the closing bell.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Inflation Report Looms For Market Rally; Twitter Rallies As Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    July's CPI inflation report is due for the market rally. Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of Tesla stock as Twitter deal odds rise. TSLA and TWTR rose.