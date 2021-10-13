U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2510
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,355.22
    +966.49 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces A Return To Pre-pandemic Distribution Levels

The Keg Royalties Income Fund
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSX: KEG.UN or the “Fund”) today announced that it would be increasing the monthly distributions on units of the Fund (“Units”) commencing with the October 2021 distribution. Monthly distributions will be increased from their current level of $0.07 per Unit to $0.0946 per Unit, the level that existed before the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to lower distributions in April 2020. The revised monthly distribution of $0.0946 per Unit has therefore been declared and will be paid on October 29, 2021 to unitholders of record on October 21, 2021. Annually, the revised distributions result in an increase from the current level of $0.84 per Unit to approximately $1.14 per Unit. The Fund currently plans to make those distributions each month for the foreseeable future.

“The Trustees of the Fund are exceptionally pleased to be able to approve this increase in distributions to the Fund’s public Unitholders,” said Kip Woodward, Chairman of the Fund. “We have carefully reviewed KRL’s sales increases over recent months, the sales forecasts prepared by management of KRL, and the Fund’s existing cash position. Those factors have all contributed to justify the increase in monthly distributions. The Trustees will of course continue to monitor Keg's sales, as well as the Fund's cash reserves, and distributable cash, in order to assess the possibility of further distribution increases in the future.”

“The relaxation of many COVID-related operating restrictions has led to significant increases in The Keg’s sales levels when compared to the past eighteen months; in some cases, our sales have actually surpassed the pre-COVID 2019 sales we enjoyed. This has been achieved despite the continued physical distancing, vaccine passports and other limitations in most jurisdictions. We expect those remaining restrictions to be largely resolved in the near future enabling The Keg to return to the levels of sales and success we have enjoyed for over fifty years,” said David Aisenstat, CEO of The Keg. “Two things have become very clear to us: Firstly, our loyal Keg guests are delighted to once again enjoy our hospitality and we thank them for that. Secondly, our dedicated and talented Keggers are more excited than ever to provide the legendary Keg experience, and we gratefully thank them too,” added Mr. Aisenstat.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" for the past eighteen years.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Neil Maclean Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    My choice for a young winner that can help you beat Wall Street is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Instead of sorting borrowers into broad, generalized categories that miss individual risk factors, it uses 1,600 data points to assess a borrower's true credit risk. Using its services, banks are able to approve more loans, bringing in more funds with less risk.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    There are a lot of...interesting stocks on Robinhood's Top 100 list. From Nikola Motors (NASDAQ: NKLA), which is a known fraud with zero revenue and a $4.2 billion market cap, to multiple companies that added "blockchain" to their name to ride the recent excitement in cryptocurrencies, there are a lot of high-risk investments people are making on Robinhood right now. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) are three Robinhood stocks that are great long-term picks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • A Look Into the Ownership of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    While it is evident that the world is heading toward replacing internal combustion, the war for its successor is raging on. One of the aspiring candidates is the hydrogen fuel cell system, developed by the companies such as Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) After soaring as high as US$75 earlier this year, the stock retraced to US$20, showing the ugly side of emerging technology volatility. Yet, the latest optimism seems to be turning the tide.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • IBM Board Approves Kyndryl Separation

    American multinational technology company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the long-pending separation of Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure service business. After the separation, IBM will focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business. Following the news, shares sank 1.4%, closing at $140.47 on October 12. As per the terms, IBM shareholders will receive 80.1% of Kyndryl’s common stock on

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Might be More Undervalued Than the Institutions Think

    West Texas Oil price just crossed US$80 for the first time in 7 years. Naturally, this re-ignited the interest in oil stocks that show the world they are not just dead yet, despite the climate activists shoveling dirt in their faces. Although the oil price is back to the highs, some oil companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) might be undervalued. This article will examine that valuation from the discounted cash flow (DCF) perspective.