Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0946

The board of The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of August, with investors receiving CA$0.0946 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Keg Royalties Income Fund's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 19.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 147%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.96 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 19% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On Keg Royalties Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

